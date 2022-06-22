Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DIVERSE INCOME TRUST
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST

(DIVI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:02 2022-06-22 am EDT
97.20 GBX   -0.82%
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

06/22/2022 | 11:07am EDT
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 May 2022 is now available on the Company’s website at:

https://corporate-premiermiton.huguenots.co.uk/srp/lit/NpoQJg/Fact-sheet_Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_31-05-2022.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

22 June 2022

The content of the Company’s website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company’s website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


