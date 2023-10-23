The Diverse Income Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust's primary objective is to pay shareholders a dividend in principally derived from those paid by portfolio of listed United Kingdom companies. The Trust's strategy is maximizing the potential for dividend growth, as companies that generate the dividend growth are often those that deliver the capital return. The Company invests primarily in United Kingdom quoted or traded companies with a range of market capitalizations but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities with a view to achieving the Company's investment objective. The Company's entire portfolio is predominantly invested in publicly listed stocks, cash and an option. Premier Portfolio Managers Limited acts as the manager of the Trust and is responsible for monitoring the Trust's performance.

Sector Investment Trusts