The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 18 October 2022 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days’ notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman’s Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 -

Approval of Annual Report 188,765,937 26,756 5,444 14,412 Resolution 2 – Approval of Remuneration Report 188,362,552 346,013 5,444 98,540 Resolution 3 – Re-election Mr Bell 186,601,322 2,204,416 5,444 1,367 Resolution 4 – Election

Mr Crole 188,658,805 132,659 5,444 15,641 Resolution 5 – Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein 186,115,591 2,690,147 5,444 1,367 Resolution 6 – Re-election Ms McGrade 186,547,627 2,258,111 5,444 1,367 Resolution 7 – Re-election Mr Thomson 186,609,710 2,196,028 5,444 1,367 Resolution 8 – Re-appointment of BDO LLP as Auditor 188,621,424 138,123 5,444 47,558 Resolution 9 – Auditor Remuneration 188,635,841 132,659 5,444 38,605 Resolution 10 – Dividend of 1.20p per share 188,780,211 26,756 5,444 138 Resolution 11 – Authority to allot shares 188,569,596 214,174 5,444 23,335 Resolution 12 – Disapplication of pre-emption rights 187,241,683 1,552,087 5,444 13,335 Resolution 13 – Authority to make market purchases 182,124,152 6,681,914 5,444 1,039 Resolution 14 – 14 days’ notice period for GM 188,026,783 755,184 5,444 25,138

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45