Diverse Income Trust : AGM presentation

The views expressed in this presentation should not be taken as a recommendation, advice or forecast. We are unable to give financial advice. If you are unsure about the content of this presentation/suitability of the trust mentioned speak to a Financial Adviser.

The value of stock market investments will fluctuate, which will cause trust prices to fall as well as rise and you may not get back the original amount you invested.

Please refer to the glossary at the end of this presentation.