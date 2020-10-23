Log in
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/23 04:02:12 am
86.8477 GBX   -1.08%
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Factsheet
PR
10/21TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
10/21DIVERSE INCOME TR : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
Diverse Income Trust : Factsheet

10/23/2020 | 04:38am EDT

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 30 September 2020 is now available on the Company’s website at:

https://resources.mitongroup.com/srp/lit/X3g1Lw/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-Ordinary-Shares_30-09-2020.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary

23 October 2020

The content of the Company’s website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company’s website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

© PRNewswire 2020

