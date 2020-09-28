Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diverse Income Trust PLC    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/28 09:15:43 am
84 GBX   +1.69%
09:28aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Update on Annual General Meeting Arrangements
PR
09/24DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/17DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Factsheet
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diverse Income Trust : Update on Annual General Meeting Arrangements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:28am EDT

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

Update on the Company’s Annual General Meeting ("AGM") arrangements

Further to the comments included in the notice of the AGM published on 18 August 2020 and in the light of recent changes to UK Government guidance and relevant legislation, the Company announces that the AGM convened to be held on 14 October 2020 will now be held as a closed meeting. This is as a result of the enhanced focus on public health arising from the Covid-19 epidemic and is in line with the provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, as recently extended by Parliament.

The Company will arrange for the closed meeting to be held and a quorum to be present in compliance with these regulations. In the interests of personal and public health, in accordance with government guidance other shareholders will regrettably not be permitted to attend the Meeting.

As detailed within the AGM notice, Shareholders are encouraged to vote electronically or appoint the Chairman as their proxy with their voting instructions. Shareholders can pose questions to the Board and/or the Investment Manager through emailing diverse_cosec@linkgroup.co.uk. Responses to any questions received by 6 October 2020 will be provided on the Company's website: www.mitongroup.com/dit before 12 October 2020. A presentation by the fund managers on the current position of the Company’s portfolio and some thoughts on the market outlook will be made available on the Company's website before 12 October 2020.

28 September 2020

For further information, please contact:

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited – Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)1392 477500

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
09:28aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Update on Annual General Meeting Arrangements
PR
09/24DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/17DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Factsheet
PR
08/20DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Factsheet
PR
08/19DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Annual financial report
PU
08/18DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PR
07/30TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
07/29DIVERSE INCOME TR : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/22DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Factsheet
PR
07/16DIVERSE INCOME TR : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group