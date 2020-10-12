Log in
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/12 11:35:21 am
87 GBX   -0.23%
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : AGM presentation
PU
TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
DIVERSE INCOME TR : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

10/12/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights areDiverse Income Trust Plc attached:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&G Plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

08/10/2020

reached:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

12/10/2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuer

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

12.00%

0.01%

12.01%

358,045,105

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

11.97%

0.03%

12.00%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

ORD GBP0.001

42,968,756

12.00%

GB00B65TLW28

SUBTOTAL 8. A

42,968,756

12.00%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

date

Conversion Period

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

ORD GBP0.001

GB00B65TLW28

51,917

0.01%

(Right of Recall)

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

51,917

0.01%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

date

voting rights

Period

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Name

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

M&G Plc (Parent

12.00%

0.01%

12.01%

Company)

M&G Group Regulated

Entity Holding Company

12.00%

0.01%

12.01%

Limited (wholly owned

subsidiary of M&G Plc)

M&G Group Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary

of M&G Group Regulated

12.00%

0.01%

12.01%

Entity Holding Company

Limited)

M&G FA Limited

(wholly owned subsidiary

12.00%

0.01%

12.01%

of M&G Group Limited)

M&G Investment

Management Limited

12.00%

0.01%

12.01%

(wholly owned subsidiary

of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

12 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Diverse Income Trust plc published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 18:19:02 UTC
