TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights areDiverse Income Trust Plc attached:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Name
|
M&G Plc
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
London, United Kingdom
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
|
08/10/2020
|
|
|
reached:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
|
12/10/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both in %
|
|
attached to shares
|
voting rights of
|
|
instruments
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
(total of 8. A)
|
issuer
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the date on which
|
12.00%
|
|
0.01%
|
12.01%
|
358,045,105
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
11.97%
|
|
0.03%
|
12.00%
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
ORD GBP0.001
|
|
|
42,968,756
|
|
12.00%
|
GB00B65TLW28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
42,968,756
|
12.00%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
that may be acquired if
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
date
|
Conversion Period
|
the instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
ORD GBP0.001
|
|
|
|
|
GB00B65TLW28
|
|
|
51,917
|
0.01%
|
(Right of Recall)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
51,917
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
Number of
|
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
% of voting rights
|
instrument
|
date
|
voting rights
|
Period
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
% of voting rights if it
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
|
through financial
|
|
equals or is higher
|
equals or is higher
|
Name
|
instruments if it equals
|
than the notifiable
|
than the notifiable
|
|
or is higher than the
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
M&G Plc (Parent
|
12.00%
|
0.01%
|
12.01%
|
Company)
|
|
|
|
M&G Group Regulated
|
|
|
|
Entity Holding Company
|
12.00%
|
0.01%
|
12.01%
|
Limited (wholly owned
|
|
|
|
subsidiary of M&G Plc)
|
|
|
|
M&G Group Limited
|
|
|
|
(wholly owned subsidiary
|
|
|
|
of M&G Group Regulated
|
12.00%
|
0.01%
|
12.01%
|
Entity Holding Company
|
|
|
|
Limited)
|
|
|
|
M&G FA Limited
|
|
|
|
(wholly owned subsidiary
|
12.00%
|
0.01%
|
12.01%
|
of M&G Group Limited)
|
|
|
|
M&G Investment
|
|
|
|
Management Limited
|
12.00%
|
0.01%
|
12.01%
|
(wholly owned subsidiary
|
|
|
|
of M&G FA Limited)
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
|
|
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
N/A
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
N/A
|
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
N/A
|
|
11. Additional information
|
Place of completion
|
London, United Kingdom
|
|
|
Date of completion
|
12 October 2020
|
|
