Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Diversey Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSEY   KYG289231030

DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.

(DSEY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42:51 2023-05-18 pm EDT
8.285 USD   -0.30%
02:57pDiversey Holdings Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. - DSEY
BU
05/15European Commission OKs Platinum Equity Group's Acquisition of Diversey
MT
05/09Diversey : Agriculture And NMR - Advice On Reducing The Challenge Of Thermoduric Counts In Raw Milk
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DIVERSEY HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. - DSEY

05/18/2023 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: DSEY) to Solenis. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Diversey will receive $8.40 in cash for each share of Diversey that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-dsey/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
02:57pDiversey Holdings Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
05/15European Commission OKs Platinum Equity Group's Acquisition of Diversey
MT
05/09Diversey : Agriculture And NMR - Advice On Reducing The Challenge Of Thermoduric Counts In..
PU
05/04Earnings Flash (DSEY) DIVERSEY HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Revenue $696M
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (DSEY) DIVERSEY HOLDINGS Posts Q1 EPS $0.00
MT
05/04DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/04Diversey Holdings, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/04Diversey Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
05/04Diversey Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
04/05UBS Downgrades Diversey to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $8.40 From $8.50
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 930 M - -
Net income 2023 -44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 833 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 228x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 697 M 2 697 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Diversey Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,31 $
Average target price 8,41 $
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Robert Wieland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Todd Herndon Chief Financial Officer
Eric J. Foss Non-Executive Chairman
Michael del Priore Chief Information Officer
Selim Antoine Bassoul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.95.07%2 697
ECOLAB INC.19.85%49 670
SIKA AG12.49%42 721
GIVAUDAN SA6.21%30 882
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-4.09%24 405
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG12.38%18 303
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer