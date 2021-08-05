Log in
    DSEY   KYG289231030

DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.

(DSEY)
Diversey Has Entered Into an Agreement to Acquire Tasman Chemicals in Australia

08/05/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Tasman Chemicals. Tasman is an Australian manufacturer of professional hygiene and cleaning solutions to the Institutional and Food & Beverage sectors with over 55 years of experience in the market.

Strengthening Diversey’s Operational Presence and Customer Experience in Australia and New Zealand

Tasman Chemicals is a trusted provider of hygiene and cleaning chemicals, to the Institutional and Food & Beverage sectors, that will enhance Diversey’s position in the Australia and New Zealand markets. The addition of Tasman’s manufacturing infrastructure, in particular, provides exciting opportunities to integrate our business and expand our product offering.

Commenting on the transaction, Phil Wieland, Chief Executive Officer of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. said, “The acquisition of Tasman Chemicals provides us with a strong manufacturing footprint, allowing for greater operational flexibility and responsiveness to customer requirements. In addition, the strong reputation of Tasman will enable us to grow our position in the Australia and New Zealand markets.”

“We are very pleased Tasman is now part of Diversey, one of the world’s leading hygiene companies”, said Peter Keech, Owner and Managing Director of Tasman Chemicals. “Tasman and Diversey are well-aligned, and Tasman’s clients and personnel will benefit from further expansion of the business and ongoing product innovation”.

About Tasman Chemicals
Tasman Chemicals is a Melbourne, Australia headquartered manufacturer and is a leading supplier of professional cleaning and hygiene products into the Institutional and Food & Beverage markets. For over 55 years, it has served the Australia market and has a strong reputation for technical innovation and excellence in product performance coupled with manufacturing facilities in both Melbourne and Perth.

For more information please visit http://www.tasmanchemicals.com.au/

About Diversey
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Investor Contact:
Grant Graver
ir@diversey.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
