    DSEY   KYG289231030

DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.

(DSEY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diversey : How and Where Water is Used Throughout the Food and Beverage Factory

09/24/2021 | 07:22am EDT
In this latest Diversey F+B webinar, water treatment specialists Peter Harpley and Lothar Visser, alongside Michael 'Mick Murphy and Aldo Palladini from our partner, Solenis, take a look at incoming water requirements, water wastage and quick wins in wastewater.

Webinar Information
  • Webinar recorded during initial broadcast on Wednesday 22 September 2021.
  • Language: English.
  • Approximately 60 minutes in duration including Q&A session.
Submit your details to view the on-demand webinar.

Access information will be emailed to you - please check your SPAM folder.

Disclaimer

Diversey Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 682 M - -
Net income 2021 -69,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 878 M 4 878 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 97,1%
Technical analysis trends DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,19 $
Average target price 20,30 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Robert Wieland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Todd Herndon Chief Financial Officer
Selim Antoine Bassoul Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Del Priore Chief Information Officer
Juan R. Figuereo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.0.00%4 878
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.51%97 744
AIR LIQUIDE8.11%80 415
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.90%52 178
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.70.36%36 073
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.9.36%31 557