    DSEY   KYG289231030

DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.

(DSEY)
  Report
Diversey : Oxivir Tb Kills COVID-19 in 15-Seconds According to Recent Tests, Expanding the Claim from Oxivir Excel

07/21/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, announced that its AHP® (Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide®) based disinfectant Oxivir® Tb has passed the EN14476 test in just 15 seconds when tested on SARS-CoV-2, the clinical isolate of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Oxivir® Tb stays wet on the surface for the required label contact time, ensuring disinfection while streamlining the cleaning and disinfection process, which is critical, especially during the global pandemic.

Oxivir® Tb is a low-odor, sustainable product with biodegradable active content, yet it is a powerful alternative to some common alternatives like bleach and quat based disinfectants. It is effective against a broad spectrum of pathogens commonly found on surfaces and implicated in infections, including human coronavirus, influenza, MRSA, and small, non-enveloped viruses, such as norovirus and rhinovirus. Oxivir® Tb's new 'Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) in 15 seconds' claim is in addition to the current list of virucidal, bactericidal and fungicidal claims achieved by EPA methods. Diversey's Oxivir®Excel Wipe and Oxivir®Excel Foam, two other products from the Oxivir® line, had also recently passed the EN14476 test in 15 seconds when tested on SARS-CoV-2.

The Oxivir® line powered by AHP® is an all-in-one broad-spectrum cleaner & disinfectant product line that improves labor efficiency and provided superior cleaning results. Broad-spectrum means that it has efficacy for most pathogens such as enveloped and non-enveloped viruses and mycobacterium, which are common causes of Healthcare-Associated Infections. They neutralize pathogens in seconds and are safe and easy to use when used as directed. Diversey's patented AHP® technology is a synergistic blend of commonly used, safe ingredients that dramatically increase its germicidal potency and cleaning performance when combined with low levels of hydrogen peroxide. It has dual safety and efficacy profiles and is used for surface disinfection on high touch areas. And since the active ingredient, hydrogen peroxide, breaks down to water and oxygen, it is patient-friendly, safe for staff, and gentle on most surfaces.

* Testing was performed under the EN (European Norm) procedures in an accredited independent laboratory. It was conducted based on the TS EN 14476+ A1: 2019-09 standard.

About Diversey

Diversey's mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information, follow us on social media.

Disclaimer

Diversey Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 17:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
