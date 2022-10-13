Advanced search
    DSEY   KYG289231030

DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.

(DSEY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
4.320 USD   -3.14%
07:02aDiversey Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
GL
07:00aDiversey Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
AQ
10/12RBC Cuts Price Target on Diversey Holdings to $6 From $9, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diversey Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

10/13/2022 | 07:02am EDT
FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on the day of the release (November 3, 2022) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

The event will be available live via webcast which can be accessed here. Interested parties may also access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8560 (Toll/International) and requesting the Diversey Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call in order to register for the event.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the scheduled conference call until 11:59 pm ET on November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing the passcode (13730600).

About Diversey
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of more than 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation. 

For more information about Diversey, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Investor Contact:
Grant Graver
ir@diversey.com


Analyst Recommendations on DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 813 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 401 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,32 $
Average target price 8,55 $
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Robert Wieland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Todd Herndon Chief Financial Officer
Eric J. Foss Chairman
Michael del Priore Chief Information Officer
Selim Antoine Bassoul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.-67.54%1 401
ECOLAB INC.-40.10%40 050
SIKA AG-46.61%31 855
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION7.56%29 452
GIVAUDAN SA-41.07%26 187
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.64%17 855