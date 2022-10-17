Diversey : completes overseas expansion with acquisition of Australian hygiene manufacturer Tasman Chemicals

Diversey, a leading manufacturer of agricultural hygiene products, has announced a new brand for its agricultural hygiene division, following the recent completion of the acquisition of Tasman Chemicals, an Australian manufacturer of professional hygiene and cleaning solutions.

Diversey's dairy hygiene division will now be known as Diversey Agriculture, bringing all overseas agricultural operations together under one brand, following previous variations across countries, including Deosan, as it has been known in the UK and across Europe.

Meanwhile, the completion of the acquisition of Melbourne-based Tasman Chemicals strengthens Diversey's operational presence and customer experience in Australia and New Zealand, enabling the business to expand its reach into the agricultural sector in this region. For over 55 years, Tasman Chemicals has served the Australian market and has a strong reputation for technical innovation and excellence in dairy hygiene product performance, including market-leading teat disinfection and dairy parlour hygiene chemicals.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rob Kelly, Diversey Agriculture Marketing Director says, "The acquisition of Tasman Chemicals provides us with a strong manufacturing footprint, allowing for greater operational flexibility and responsiveness to customer requirements in overseas markets."

"In addition, the strong reputation of Tasman Chemicals within the dairy hygiene sector will enable us to grow our position in Australia and New Zealand. Globally, bringing all activity and marketing efforts together under one new international brand of Diversey Agriculture will help to consolidate and strengthen our reputation," adds Mr Kelly.

"We are very pleased Tasman is now part of Diversey, one of the world's leading hygiene companies", said Scott Brocklebank, Farm Sales Manager at Tasman Chemicals. "Both businesses are well-aligned in dairy hygiene product innovation and we look forward to expanding into new areas to continue to support dairy farms across Australia and New Zealand."

The addition of Tasman's manufacturing facilities in both Melbourne and Perth in particular provides exciting opportunities to integrate the businesses, and Tasman's existing clients will benefit from further ongoing product development, including expansion into the hoof hygiene market with Diversey Agriculture's HH footbath system.

The acquisition of Tasman Chemicals by Diversey has now been finalised and the new Diversey Agriculture branding will be rolled out globally, incorporating all overseas sales territory across Europe, Africa and Asia.

Diversey dairy hygiene products are now available to purchase from distributors across Australia and will soon be available in New Zealand. Please contact your local distributor.

Further information on Diversey's solutions for the agriculture sector can be found here.

Tasman Chemicals

Founded in 1962, Tasman Chemicals is renowned for technical innovation and high performing hygiene products across the dairy, heath care, transport, food processing, hospitality and manufacturing industries.

With a strong commitment to research and development, Tasman Chemicals employs a team of chemists to keep abreast of the latest technology, researching emerging chemical formulas to introduce new solutions for customers. Tasman Chemicals has grown to become a reputable Australian company, with offices in each state of Australia, as well as manufacturing facilities in Braeside (Vic) and Perth (WA).



Diversey Agriculture

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Diversey employs approximately 9,000 people globally. Diversey Agriculture (formerly Deosan) is a Diversey brand, which has been a trusted name in the farming industry across the globe for over 75 years.

The Diversey Agriculture range consists of CIP and parlour hygiene, environmental, and udder hygiene products for the dairy sector. This range of products and protocols, backed by the experienced team of Dairy Hygiene Specialists, works together to complement cows' defences, deliver efficiency savings and support sustainable hygiene, resulting in a measurable return.



