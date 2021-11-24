Diversey to Participate in Citi's 2021 Basic Materials Conference

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (Nasdaq: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Phil Wieland, and Chief Financial Officer, Todd Herndon, will present at Citi’s 2021 Basic Materials Conference on November 30, 2021. The presentation will be in the form of a fireside chat and will begin at approximately 2:45pm ET. Mr. Wieland and Mr. Herndon will also be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.



To register for the live webcast, please visit the Events page of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.diversey.com/news-events/events

