    DSEY   KYG289231030

DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.

(DSEY)
  Report
Diversey to Participate in Citi's 2021 Basic Materials Conference

11/24/2021 | 09:01am EST
FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (Nasdaq: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Phil Wieland, and Chief Financial Officer, Todd Herndon, will present at Citi’s 2021 Basic Materials Conference on November 30, 2021. The presentation will be in the form of a fireside chat and will begin at approximately 2:45pm ET. Mr. Wieland and Mr. Herndon will also be available for 1x1 and small group investor meetings.

To register for the live webcast, please visit the Events page of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.diversey.com/news-events/events

About Diversey:
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information about Diversey, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

Investor Contact:
Grant Graver
ir@diversey.com 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 626 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 358 M 4 358 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,73 $
Average target price 19,45 $
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Robert Wieland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Todd Herndon Chief Financial Officer
Selim Antoine Bassoul Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Del Priore Chief Information Officer
Juan R. Figuereo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.0.00%4 358
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.95%95 959
AIR LIQUIDE12.80%80 627
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.8.52%48 535
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.61.07%34 705
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION86.52%32 187