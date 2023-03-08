Industrials Tick Up as Traders Hedge on Economic Views -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the economic outlook.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book regional survey of U.S. economic activity found a slight increase in activity early this year.

Commercial-cleaning concern Diversey Holdings, which was taken public by Bain Capital in 2021, agreed to a private buyout from investment firm Platinum Equity for roughly $4.6 billion in cash.

