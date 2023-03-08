Advanced search
    DSEY   KYG289231030

DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.

(DSEY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:27:35 2023-03-08 pm EST
8.380 USD   +40.84%
05:21pIndustrials Tick Up as Traders Hedge on Economic Views -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:00pSector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Still Sputtering Near Close
MT
01:45pTop Midday Gainers
MT
Industrials Tick Up as Traders Hedge on Economic Views -- Industrials Roundup

03/08/2023 | 05:21pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the economic outlook.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book regional survey of U.S. economic activity found a slight increase in activity early this year.

Commercial-cleaning concern Diversey Holdings, which was taken public by Bain Capital in 2021, agreed to a private buyout from investment firm Platinum Equity for roughly $4.6 billion in cash. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1720ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 762 M - -
Net income 2022 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 721 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 930 M 1 930 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Diversey Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,95 $
Average target price 7,20 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Robert Wieland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Todd Herndon Chief Financial Officer
Eric J. Foss Chairman
Michael del Priore Chief Information Officer
Selim Antoine Bassoul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD.39.67%1 930
ECOLAB INC.8.42%44 894
SIKA AG15.47%41 805
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION14.77%29 171
GIVAUDAN SA-1.13%27 464
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG11.82%17 398