Oxivir Wipes: Tough On Pathogens, Not On People

Do I need Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when using Oxivir Wipes?

Using cleaning and disinfection products correctly and safely can be challenging. Often high efficacy comes as a compromise to user safety. However, that is not the case with Oxivir products. Not only are Oxivir products effective on key pathogens, they are also the safest choice for your employees and patients.

Oxivir products can be safely used without personal protective equipment as they are non-corrosive and non-irritating to skin and eyes at the correct dilution. Oxivir products are free from ethanol and propyl alcohols, added fragrances, strong chemical odors, and fumes. What's more, they do not bind with cleaning tool fabrics such as cotton or microfiber meaning there is no risk of reduced efficacy. When cleaning and disinfecting in an environment where pathogenic microorganisms are likely to be present, Diversey recommends wearing gloves to protect you from the pathogens that may be present.

How can a cleaner/disinfectant achieve such a level of broad-spectrum efficacy and not require PPE?

It is all down to the clever formulation of these products and, in particular, its Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide® (AHP®) technology. AHP® is a patented, synergistic blend of commonly used, safe ingredients that when combined with low levels of hydrogen peroxide dramatically increase its germicidal potency and cleaning performance. Unlike other disinfectants, the active ingredient can be kept to a lower-than-usual level, achieving superior broad-spectrum efficacy, while not being tough on people, surfaces and the environment. Learn more about how AHP technology works by visiting the Oxivir section of our website.

Not only efficacious and not requiring PPE, but also the best choice for the planet?

Indeed. Oxivir products contain hydrogen peroxide, which is 100% biodegradable, breaking down into the basic components of water and oxygen shortly after use. This means minimal environmental impact. Additionally, Oxivir products are free from Alkylphenol Ethoxylates(APEs), Nonylphenol Ethoxylates (NPEs), Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) so optimal indoor air quality is ensured.

Where is the proof? Is all this information publicly available?

Yes, safety information not only about Oxivir but also all Diversey products is publicly available. Everyone can look for it and access it online in a few simple steps.

How to find it - step by step:

The first thing you will need is the Product Name or the Diversey SKU number. Both of these items can be found on the product container's label:

You can then use that information to find the product and it's information in our Product Catalog, Safety Data Sheet Portal or our Product Ingredients Portal. The next recommended step is to read the product label or look up the Safety Data Sheet (SDS).

How do I read a product's Safety Data Sheet?

Once you have located your product's SDS in the portal and you have the PDF you can look at section two titled, 'Hazards Identification'. As an example let's take a look at that section for our product Oxivir® Tb Wipes:

You can see in the image, that 100823906 - Oxivir® Tb Wipes are not classified as a hazardous product according to OSHA 29CFR 1910.1200 (HazCom 2012-GHS) and Canadian Hazardous Products Regulations (HPR) (WHMIS 2015-GHS).

As you probably know, there are many products that will inevitably require the use of PPE due to their nature - often the case with heavy-duty product applications. Let's take a look at an example: a product that requires some PPE and more careful handling when using it to clean. Let's take a look at the same Hazards Identification section on the SDS sheet for Crew Acid Foaming Bathroom Cleaner.

First off there is a lot more information to read and understand so let's break this down. First up are the warnings around the hazard classifications for the undiluted product.

Skin corrosion/irritation, Serious eye damage/eye irritation and even Metal Corrosion are all listed as things to be aware of when using this product.

You can also see the Hazard Symbol for Corrosive material, to learn more about these Hazard Pictograms see this article from Princeton University.

Under the Hazards Statements section you will find the use instructions for this product. These state that you should always 'Wear chemical-splash goggles and chemical-resistant gloves.' when using this product.

If you would like to examine the product information for the products we discussed above please use the following links to access that information.

100823906 - Oxivir® Tb Wipes

95325322 - Crew® Foaming Acid Restroom Cleaner

We hope this information is useful in helping you understand not only when the use of PPE is required when using our products, but also to understand their full safety profile.

If you are interested in learning more about the safety profile of Oxivir Wipes please fill out the form below to download our in depth reference document.