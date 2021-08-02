Log in
    DVCR   US2551041013

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(DVCR)
Diversicare Healthcare Services : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

08/02/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX:DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. During this call, company executives will be reviewing the second quarter of 2021 and providing specific information about the Company’s experiences with COVID-19 in its centers.

To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 877-270-2148, ask to join the Diversicare call, and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through August 17, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering Access Code 10158409.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in eight states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 61 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 7,250 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 476 M - -
Net income 2020 5,16 M - -
Net Debt 2020 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,1 M 23,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 750
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Reed McKnight President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry Massey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chad A. McCurdy Chairman
April Marbury Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James A. Avery Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.14.83%23
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION20.59%108 433
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.50.92%82 069
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS45.49%28 638
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.02%26 363
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-2.43%23 118