Diversicare Healthcare Services : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX:DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. During this call, company executives will be reviewing the second quarter of 2021 and providing specific information about the Company’s experiences with COVID-19 in its centers.

To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 877-270-2148, ask to join the Diversicare call, and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through August 17, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering Access Code 10158409.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in eight states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 61 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 7,250 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

