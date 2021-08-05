Diversified Energy : 2021 Interim Report 08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM REPORT 2021For the six months ended 30, June Diversified Energy Company PLC (the "Parent"), formerly Diversified Gas & Oil PLC, and its wholly owned subsidiaries (the "Group," "DEC," or "Diversified") is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets. Our assets are located within the Appalachian Basin of the US and more recently have expanded into the Central Region consisting of the Cotton Valley/ Haynesville area and Barnett Shale located in the states of Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Our proven business model creates sustainable value in today's natural gas market by generating significant cash flow, a significant portion of which we return to shareholders as a quarterly dividend. Specifically, we create value by Acquiring, Optimising, Producing and Transporting natural gas rather than drilling, completing and fracture stimulating new wells. Essentially, Diversified exists to optimally steward the resource already developed by the industry, reducing the environmental footprint, while sustaining important jobs and tax revenues for many local communities. While most companies in our sector are built to explore for reserves and develop new wells, we remain focused on safely and efficiently operating existing wells to maximise their productive lives and economic capabilities. We implement a disciplined valuation approach to acquire long-life,low-decline producing wells and complementary infrastructure, such as midstream assets, that we then efficiently manage and optimise through our Smarter Asset Management ("SAM") programme. Through SAM, we improve or restore production, reduce unit operating costs, and generate consistent Free Cash Flow. With regard to our midstream assets, we believe that a vertically integrated model expands our operating margins and creates additional value for our shareholders. These assets allow us to move our production to the highest-priced end market while maintaining greater control over the flow of our production. Midstream assets also diversify our revenues by generating additional revenues from fees third-parties' pay to move their natural gas on our system. At the end of a well's productive life, we safely and permanently retire it while restoring its site to its natural condition and, when appropriate, planting trees at the site. The result of this model is predictable and consistent production, low operating costs and stable, hedge-protected cash flows which translates to strong margins and sustainable and significant Free Cash Flow that funds systematic debt repayments and reliable dividends for our shareholders. Page STRATEGIC REVIEW 3 First Half 2021 Highlights 3 Financial & Operational Results Overview 5 Environmental, Social & Governance and Corporate Responsibility 6 Strategic Outlook 7 Results of Operations 9 Principal Risks & Uncertainties 16 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 18 Independent Review Report to Diversified Energy Company Plc 19 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 20 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 21 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 22 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 23 Notes to the Interim Financial Statements 24 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 52 Alternative Performance Measures 52 Glossary of Terms 57 We have prepared our financial statements and the notes thereto in accordance with IFRS. To complement the financial information contained within the Interim Financial Statements and to provide metrics that we believe enhance the comparability of our results to similar companies, throughout this Interim Report, we refer to Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). Within the APMssection located in the Additional Informationsection, we define, provide calculations and reconcile each APM to its nearest IFRS measure. These APMs include "Average Dividend per Share," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted EPS," "Hedged Adjusted EBITDA," "Net Debt," "Net Debt-to-Hedged Adjusted EBITDA," "Hedged Adjusted EBITDA per Share," "Adjusted Total Revenue," "Cash Margin," "Cash Operating Margin," "Free Cash Flow," "Free Cash Flow Yield," "Total Cash Cost per Boe," "Base G&A," and "Adjusted G&A." 2 DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC Table of Contents STRATEGIC REVIEW FIRST HALF 2021 HIGHLIGHTS EXPANDING OUR FOOTPRINT WHILE DELIVERING CONSISTENT, RELIABLE PERFORMANCE In addition to celebrating our first anniversary as a Premium Listed company, we marked another major milestone by expanding our successful strategy beyond Appalachia into a newly defined Central Regional Focus Area (the "Central Region"). In addition to closing on the first of three announced acquisitions within the Central Region, I am pleased to provide an overview of our successes thus far in 2021: Through 30 June 2021 Announced our strategic entry into the prolific natural gas producing Central Region with two upstream acquisitions from Indigo Minerals LLC ("Indigo") and Blackbeard Operating LLC ("Blackbeard") totalling $315 million (gross) with net production of ~32 MBoepd;

Maintained a healthy balance sheet to fund our acquisitions with borrowings on our low-cost Credit Facility and proceeds from a successful placing of 141.5 million new shares, generating gross proceeds of $225 million, including 135.4 million placing shares and 6.1 million retail offer shares;

low-cost Credit Facility and proceeds from a successful placing of 141.5 million new shares, generating gross proceeds of $225 million, including 135.4 million placing shares and 6.1 million retail offer shares; Generated production of 19 MMBoe, or 106 MBoepd, representing a 6% increase over our average daily production in 2020 and our highest average daily production to date;

Paid $62 million in dividends to our shareholders as we declare an additional ~$34 million for the second quarter interim dividend payable at $0.04 per share on 17 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at 26 November 2021;

Published our updated Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Sustainability Report affirming our commitment to stewarding the industry's developed assets further solidified by appointing a Vice President of ESG & Sustainability initiatives to champion continued progress;

Established a vertically-integrated asset retirement team to retain operating efficiencies afforded through process repetition while reducing reliance on third-party services and further establishing Diversified as a safe, efficient and cost effective operator retiring wells; and

vertically-integrated asset retirement team to retain operating efficiencies afforded through process repetition while reducing reliance on third-party services and further establishing Diversified as a safe, efficient and cost effective operator retiring wells; and Completed a successful semi-annual redetermination of our Credit Facility with a unanimous bank syndicate vote to reaffirm the existing $425 million borrowing base with no changes to pricing, covenants or other material terms (in April 2021; prior to our recent acquisitions). Post-period Highlights Announced additional acquisition activity in the Central Region, including:

Producing assets from Blackbeard, that we announced in May and closed in early July; Producing assets from Tanos Energy Holdings III, LLC ("Tanos") for $308 million (gross) with net production of ~27 MBoepd (signed a conditional agreement in early July and expected to close in mid-August);

Announced Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.'s ("Oaktree") inaugural participation in two of our three Central Region acquisitions given these assets' geographical overlap, affirming our confidence in the accretive and expansive opportunities within the region; and

Received commitments from certain lead lenders in our bank syndicate to meaningfully increase our Credit Facility's capacity from $425 million to $625 million subject only to satisfactory documentation. These successes demonstrate continued progression of our defined core strategy, and underscore our unwavering focus on opportunistic yet disciplined growth and shareholder returns. The Central Region Similar to the Appalachian Basin, the Central Region provides an inventory of long-life,low-decline producing assets that nicely align with our acquisition strategy. As we consolidate assets, the region is staged to afford us synergistic opportunities similar to those we achieved in Appalachia that widen cash operating margins and provide a platform to realise additional value through our SAM initiatives. The region benefits from a widely developed infrastructure with proximity to favourable Gulf Coast pricing, which provides basis diversification within our upstream portfolio and supports excellent economics. This new focus region complements our continued efforts to further consolidate assets within Appalachia by diversifying our access to natural gas-producing assets with high cash operating margins and favourable end markets, which is particularly beneficial in periods when basis differentials widen within the Appalachian Basin. Each of our three recent acquisitions discussed below, including assets from Indigo Minerals LLC ("Indigo"), Blackbeard and Tanos, are immediately accretive to Hedged Adjusted EBITDA per Share based on our reported 2020 results. Under our unique operatorship, we will seek to create additional value through scale and more efficient operations. 3 DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC Table of Contents STRATEGIC REVIEW Replicating our continued success in the Appalachian Basin, our strategy of acquiring mature producing assets supported by their existing operational personnel is naturally and highly transferable to other producing regions across the US. Retaining the assets' assembled workforce with its collective understanding of the acquired assets while eliminating corporate and related management costs fuels our SAM programme and underpins our ability to create and sustain high cash operating margins. The Central Region is well positioned for consolidation with fewer areas attracting new development capital, providing the opportunity to expand our footprint in the region in a manner similar to our growth in the Appalachian Basin. We expect that additional scale from future acquisitions in this area will allow us to reduce costs and further improve already strong cash operating margins as we establish ourselves as the region's consolidator and operator of choice for producing assets and their related infrastructure. Early Success within the Central Region & Oaktree Co-Investment Rapidly building momentum in this prolific, natural gas producing area, we announced three transactions in less than three months, increasing our consolidated daily production by more than a third versus our 2020 average daily production. In April 2021, we announced our entry into this region with the acquisition of Cotton Valley assets producing ~16 MBoepd from Indigo for $135 million (before customary closing adjustments to the 1 March 2021 effective date). We closed this acquisition in May 2021. Also in May, we announced a second Central Region acquisition of nearby Barnett producing assets producing an additional ~16 MBoepd from Blackbeard for $180 million (before customary closing adjustments to the 1 April 2021 effective date). We later closed the Blackbeard acquisition in early July 2021. Representing our third acquisition of assets within the Central Region in as many months, in early July we also announced our signing of a conditional purchase and sale agreement for additional assets in the Cotton Valley/Haynesville producing regions from Tanos for $308 million (before customary closing adjustments to the 1 January 2021 effective date). Concurrent with our announcement of the Tanos acquisition, we announced Oaktree's election to co-invest in both the Indigo and Tanos acquisitions under the joint participation agreement in which DEC and Oaktree will equally fund the purchase price of the transactions. The highly contiguous nature of the Indigo and Tanos assets in the Cotton Valley and Haynesville reservoirs made these two acquisitions ideal candidates for Oaktree's participation. In exchange for our role as operator of these assets and as a function of the upfront promote arrangement in the participation agreement, DEC and Oaktree will retain proportionate working interests of 51.25% and 48.75%, respectively. Given the Indigo acquisition closed in May before the Oaktree participation closing in July, Oaktree paid a total consideration of $58 million, at closing, to DEC for its 48.75% share of the Indigo assets, representing 50% of the net purchase price. Liquidity and Financing To fund our expansion in the Central Region, we drew on our Credit Facility and raised gross proceeds of $225 million through the issuance of 141.5 million new shares, consisting of 135.4 million placing shares and 6.1 million retail offer shares. We issued the new shares at £1.12 per placing share, which represented a ~2.5% discount to the immediately preceding 30-day volume- weighted average price, or an 8.3% discount, from the closing mid-market price on 20 May 2021. The dilutive effect of the issuance is immediately offset at the per share level when considering the incremental Hedged Adjusted EBITDA per share added from the Indigo and Blackbeard acquisitions given their accretive nature. We also expect the successful closing of our acquisition from Tanos, net of Oaktree's participation and inclusive of the promote Oaktree will award us as operator, will further enhance the fully dilutive per share accretion. Reflecting our commitment to maintain a healthy balance sheet, and to position ourselves with strength when negotiating asset purchases, we have funded more than $2 billion of acquisitions with nearly equal portions of debt and equity capital since our initial public offering ("IPO") in 2017, inclusive of the May 2021 placing. Our hedged, and therefore stable, cash flow profile and amortising long-term financing structures support systematic debt repayment, which reduces the volatility of our leverage and affords us access to low-cost financing, even in markets where lenders are hesitant to lend to companies that drill and complete new wells. As of 30 June 2021 approximately 76% of our total borrowings are in fully-amortising,8-10 year structures. Demonstrating this natural de-leveraging and our commitment to reduce borrowings, since our IPO we have repaid approximately 34% of the $998 million we borrowed to finance our acquisitions with total outstanding borrowings of just $655 million at 30 June 2021, including $417 million we repaid during this half-year reporting period. Just as we are committed to debt reduction, we are equally committed to providing tangible returns to our shareholders. Since our IPO, we have paid $280 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and made share buybacks of $84 million, representing 33% of the $1.1 billion total equity we raised. In addition to the $62 million of dividends we have paid in 2021, we are pleased to declare an additional ~$34 million of dividends (or $0.04/share) payable on 17 December 2021 to holders of record on 26 November 2021. Collectively, these distributions to our stakeholders demonstrate the success on our long-life,low-decline producing asset focus. Our disciplined and sustained commitment to responsibly fund growth is reflected in our leverage levels. Since our IPO, we have consistently maintained leverage below our preferred stated limit of 2.5x Net Debt-to-Hedged Adjusted EBITDA, ending the first 4 DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC Table of Contents STRATEGIC REVIEW half of 2021 at just 1.9x. Upon completion of the announced acquisitions we expect leverage will remain below our stated limit at 2.1x with significant leverage capacity for additional, non-dilutive growth. This leverage profile speaks to our balance sheet's strength and provides ample opportunity for added liquidity as evidenced by the recent commitments from certain lead lenders in our bank syndicate for the expansion of the borrowing base on our Credit Facility from $425 million to $625 million, subject only to satisfactory documentation. These commitments emphasise the strong performance of our assets and provide ample liquidity to continue our growth as opportunities arise. FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL RESULTS OVERVIEW For the six months ended 30 June 2021, we recorded a net loss of $84 million (or $0.11 per fully diluted share) including a $278 million non-cashmark-to-market valuation loss (or $0.38 per fully diluted share; $371 million pre-tax) related to the our multi-year portfolio of derivative contracts that provide price stability through periods of volatility. Hedged Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cashmark-to-market and other non-recurring charges, was $151 million (or $0.20 per fully diluted share) for the same period. When compared to the prior reporting period our Hedged Adjusted EBITDA per Share fell modestly, the change primarily relates to the timing of the equity issuance and the closing of the acquisitions for which the equity proceeds were funding. Specifically, our reported results included only a month and a half of contribution from just one of our three recently announced acquisitions, the Indigo assets, while neither Blackbeard or Tanos had closed prior to the end of the period. Importantly, the equity proceeds position us to increase earnings per share in future periods as we can acquire additional assets using our financing capacity and our expected increase in cash flows from operations without issuing additional shares. Average production of 106 MBoepd includes a month and a half of production from the Indigo acquisition and 102 MBoepd from our low-decline Appalachian assets. We will more fully realise the impact of the Blackbeard and Tanos acquisitions in the second half of 2021, given that their closing dates are subsequent to 30 June 2021 and with the condition that Tanos closes as expected. Commodity prices continued their recovery in the first half of 2021 and, while basis differentials in the Appalachian region remain wide, the broader recovery in Henry Hub prices drove $116 million of the total $136 million increase in unhedged commodity revenue as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2020. These higher unhedged realised prices were partially offset by $22 million of settled commodity derivative contract losses as market prices exceeded our hedged prices. Compared to the same period of 2020, the average Henry Hub natural gas spot price increased 51% from $1.83 to $2.76. Importantly, this improved price environment affords us opportunities to add future hedge protection at more attractive prices thereby protecting our cash flows over the longer-term. Currently, 90% of our production is hedged for the remainder of 2021 at an average NYMEX price of $2.98 per Mcfe, which provides a healthy cash operating margin that underpins our $0.04 per share ($0.16 per share, annualised) dividend. Our hedge portfolio also provides the foundation to secure the structured debt repayments in our amortising debt structures, allowing us to repay $34 million in borrowings during the six months ended 30 June 2021. While our hedges protect revenue for much of our production, our unhedged volumes still fully benefit from the elevated price environment. Although we benefit from rising prices on our unhedged volumes, higher prices can generate non-cashmark-to-market valuation adjustments on hedged volumes, particularly those contracts that are long-dated with significant time-related option value. When adjusting our multi-year derivative portfolio to its fair value as of 30 June 2021, we recognised a pre-tax $371 million non-cash charge in earnings. This non-cash valuation charge primarily relates to higher prices on the forward price curve for natural gas, and drives our $132 million gross profit into a $344 million pre-tax net loss. When excluding this non-cash loss, we report $27 million in pre-taxnet income and Adjusted Net Income of $204 million. Our low ongoing capital-intense business model, coupled with the successful execution of our stated strategy, naturally lends itself to generating Free Cash Flow and strong margins. For the six months ended 30 June 2021, we reported a Cash Margin of 50%, which was impacted marginally from macroeconomic pressures that drove increases in fuel and third-party midstream rates in addition to general and administrative costs we incurred to expand our operating capabilities as we enter our next chapter of growth. These strong margins allowed us to generate Free Cash Flow of $117 million, an decrease of $2 million, or 2%, when compared to the $119 million generated during the same period in 2020. These results also compare favourably to Free Cash Flow for the six months ended 31 December 2020 of $123 million. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Diversified Energy Company plc published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 02:14a DIVERSIFIED ENERGY : Earnings Flash (DEC.L) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY Posts H1 .. MT 02:13a DIVERSIFIED ENERGY : Earnings Flash (DEC.L) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY Reports H.. MT 02:06a DIVERSIFIED ENERGY : 2021 Interim Report PU 07/26 IMPERIAL HELIUM : Completes Drilling First Well on Historic Steveville Structure.. MT 07/23 ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : Diversified Energy PLC (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb.. DJ 07/08 ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES : Gets Israeli Regulator's Approval to Launch Study on Combi.. MT 07/05 DIVERSIFIED ENERGY : to Buy US Upstream Assets for $308 Million MT 07/05 DIVERSIFIED ENERGY : Closes $166 Million Purchase Of Upstream Assets, Related In.. MT 07/05 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC completed the acquisition of Certain upstream asset.. CI 07/05 Diversified Energy Company PLC and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. agreed to.. CI