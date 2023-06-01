Diversified Energy CEO buys shares worth GBP62,523

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Diversified Energy Co PLC - US-focused energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of natural gas and associated liquids from its onshore upstream and midstream assets - Chief Executive Rusty Huston Jr buys 73,049 shares at GBP0.86 each, worth GBP62,523, on Wednesday. Huston now holds a 2.5% stake in the company.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd - Hong Kong-based holding company with interests in retail, property, hotels and motor dealerships - Group General Counsel Matthew Bland buys 27,200 shares at an average price of USD48.50 each, worth USD1.3 million in total, on Wednesday.

Lok'n Store Group PLC - London-based self-storage space provider - Non-Executive Director Richard Homes sells 10,000 shares at GBP8.99 each, worth GBP89,000, on Thursday. Home now holds a 0.9% stake in the company.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Vietnam-focused closed-ended investment company - Asia Investment & Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of VinaCapital Group, buys 50,026 shares at GBP4.35 each, worth GBP217,613, on Wednesday. VinaCapital Group is the company's investment manager. Following this transaction, VinaCapital Group holds a 2.1% stake in the company.

Billington Holdings PLC - Barnsley, England-based company focused on structural steel and engineering activities in UK and European markets - Gutenga Investment PCC Ltd sells 260,000 shares at GBP3.90 each, worth GBP1.0 million on Wednesday. Director Alexander Ospelt is a member of the foundation council of the Gutenga Foundation which wholly owns Gutenga Investments PCC. Gutenga Investments PCC now holds a 34% stake in the company.

Genel Energy PLC - Kurdistan-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz AS buys 450,000 shares at GBP1.12 each on Tuesday, worth GBP503,100 in total. On Thursday, Bilgin buys 100,000 shares at GBP1.12 each, worth GBP117,000. Shares bought over the two days total GBP620,100. Non-Executive Director Umit Tolga Bilgin is vice chair of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz.

