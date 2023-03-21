Diversified Energy : Climate Risk and Resilience Report 2022

In last year's Climate Risk and Resilience Report, I wrote about our focused approach to the energy transition, our ambitious targets to reduce the carbon intensity of our own operations and the way in which we increasingly take climate change considerations into account in decision-making as we continue to grow our business inorganically and organically and supply the natural gas our clients and the wider economy need. I am pleased to report that in 2022 Diversified's strategy of decarbonising while delivering is well on track to meet the targets we set for ourselves.

In this year's report, we provide further details about the practical steps we have taken to assess, manage and mitigate climate-related risk and demonstrate clearly how our plan for the energy transition is fully aligned with our overall business strategy.

In accordance with the guidance provided by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures on Metrics, Targets and Transition Plans (October 2021), our plan and overall approach to climate change risks and opportunities are subject to evaluation, approval and oversight of our Board and Management teams. I am grateful to them for their hands-on approach and leadership on these matters as described in the Governance section of this report.

We have set clear and quantitative targets to reduce the methane intensity of our operations in half by 2030 which will position us for success in achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. We are pleased to provide details of our progress against these ambitious goals in the Metrics and Targets section of this report.

We continue to develop a wide range of actionable, specific initiatives for decarbonising our operations. On the heels of completing emissions surveys on 100% of our operated wells in Appalachia in 2022, these further initiatives include expanding our emissions detection processes to survey 100% of our upstream assets in the Central Region by year end 2023 and continuing the aerial surveillance programme