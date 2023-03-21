Diversified Energy : Climate Risk and Resilience Report 2022
Climate Risk and
Resilience Report
March 2023
Diversified Energy Company PLC Climate Risk and Resilience Report 2022
Letter from Our CEO, Rusty Hutson, Jr.
In last year's Climate Risk and Resilience Report, I wrote about our focused approach to the energy transition, our ambitious targets to reduce the carbon intensity of our own operations and the way in which we increasingly take climate change considerations into account in decision-making as we continue to grow our business inorganically and organically and supply the natural gas our clients and the wider economy need. I am pleased to report that in 2022 Diversified's strategy of decarbonising while delivering is well on track to meet the targets we set for ourselves.
In this year's report, we provide further details about the practical steps we have taken to assess, manage and mitigate climate-related risk and demonstrate clearly how our plan for the energy transition is fully aligned with our overall business strategy.
In accordance with the guidance provided by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures on Metrics, Targets and Transition Plans (October 2021), our plan and overall approach to climate change risks and opportunities are subject to evaluation, approval and oversight of our Board and Management teams. I am grateful to them for their hands-on approach and leadership on these matters as described in the Governance section of this report.
We have set clear and quantitative targets to reduce the methane intensity of our operations in half by 2030 which will position us for success in achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. We are pleased to provide details of our progress against these ambitious goals in the Metrics and Targets section of this report.
We continue to develop a wide range of actionable, specific initiatives for decarbonising our operations. On the heels of completing emissions surveys on 100% of our operated wells in Appalachia in 2022, these further initiatives include expanding our emissions detection processes to survey 100% of our upstream assets in the Central Region by year end 2023 and continuing the aerial surveillance programme
of our midstream pipelines in Appalachia. We also continue to roll out the installation of air compression units on well pads to eliminate emissions from the operation of natural gas pneumatic devices - 55 well pads were completed in 2022 and our goal is to complete a further 50 in 2023 - and we expect to significantly reduce the carbon dioxide emissions associated with a large combustion engine compression facility in West Virginia by installing new electric facilities in 2023.
We were pleased to have been awarded the OGMP Gold Standard Pathway during 2022 and will continue to advance our commitment to OGMP 2.0 through further investment during 2023 in additional measurement and emissions capture equipment as we work toward Gold Standard Compliance.
While we are making good progress in decarbonising our own operations, we recognise that the greenhouse gas emissions associated with our value chain are proportionately greater than non-energy producing companies as our Scope 3 emissions are associated mostly with the end-use of our products. We are in the early stages of evaluating how best to develop an inventory of as well as measure and report these emissions in line with existing protocols and evolving market expectations so that we may also identify greenhouse gas reduction opportunities in our upstream and downstream value chains.
As described in the Strategy and Risk Management sections of this report, we take a proactive approach to identifying and managing the risks and opportunities we face from the energy transition. We expect natural gas to play a crucial role in an energy transition, and demand for Diversified's responsibly produced, low-cost products will remain robust. As the results of this year's scenario analysis demonstrate, our business model remains resilient even under Wood Mackenzie's Accelerated Energy Transition 1.5°C scenario, which sees the global economy
achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions before 2050.
Throughout 2022, I am pleased to report that our teams continued to build and advance our leadership position as a critical piece in the energy transition puzzle, and I thank you for your on-going interest in our steadfast progress.
Sincerely,
Robert R. ("Rusty") Hutson, Jr.
Chief Executive Officer
Diversified Energy Company PLC Climate Risk and Resilience Report 2022
About This Report
Disclosures
This report should be read in conjunction with our 2022 Annual Report and 2022 Sustainability Report. Our Annual Report provides a summary of Diversified Energy Company's ("Diversified's") operations and activities during 2022 and our financial position as of 31 December 2022. Our Sustainability Report presents our approach to and performance on material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") issues which are important to our company and our stakeholders. Together, these three year-end reports provide a transparent, complementary review of Diversified's business. These reports will be available on our website at www.div.energy.
Report feedback
Questions and feedback are welcome and can be directed to IR@dgoc.com.
External Assurance
ISOS Group Inc. ("ISOS") is providing assurance over our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions data for 2022. Please refer to ISOS' independent assurance letter as presented in the Appendix of our 2022 Sustainability Report for more information on the scope of assurance.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Climate Risk and Resilience Report 2022
Reporting in Line with the TCFD Recommendations
This Climate Risk and Resilience Report ("Climate Report") is our second successive annual set of climate-related financial disclosures. The report is consistent with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), except for TCFD guidance regarding reporting of Scope 3 GHG emissions for which we are still in the early stages of developing an inventory in line with existing protocols and evolving market expectations and aim to have advanced our position on Scope 3 reporting by year end 2024. In this year's Climate Report, we track the progress we have made during calendar year 2022 and highlight some of the key areas where we have further enhanced our approach to reporting on the four core TCFD elements of Governance, Strategy, Risk Management and Metrics and Targets.
CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY
Approved by our Board, our Climate Change Policy reflects Diversified's recognition that climate change is a complex global issue that requires governments, businesses and
Governance
Board oversight of climate-related risks and opportunities
Management's role in risk assessment and management
Strategy
Risks and opportunities identified
Impact on business, strategy, and planning
Resilience of strategy to different scenarios
Risk Management
Process for identifying and assessing climate-related risks
Process for managing climate- related risks
Integration with overall risk management
Metrics and Targets
Metrics for climate-related risk assessment
Scope 1, 2, and (if needed) 3 emissions and related risks
Targets for risks and opportunities and related performance
communities working together on appropriate, achievable policies. We are committed to doing our part in supporting the goal of responsibly transitioning to a lower carbon world while still serving the energy needs of our communities and nation.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Climate Risk and Resilience Report 2022
5
Governance - Engaged Leadership Focused on Decarbonisation
Our Board of Directors ("Board" or "Directors") continues to take a hands-on approach to identifying, assessing and managing climate-related risks and seeking new commercial opportunities from the energy transition. The processes by which the Board does this are fully integrated into our Board calendar and our governance procedures. In 2022, elements of our strategic and operational approach to climate change and the energy transition were on the agenda and considered at
each of the Board's 11 meetings1 with discussions and decision-making informed by the work of our four Board Committees, as more fully described below.
The Board receives briefings at every meeting on climate matters from the Chair of the Sustainability & Safety Committee and more detailed briefings on specific topics,
as applicable, from the Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), the Senior Vice President-Environmental, Health & Safety ("EHS"), the Vice President-ESG & Sustainability and from the Chairs of the other Board Committees. From time to time the Board also receives training or briefings from external third-party experts on topics such as GHG emissions reporting, peer benchmarking and internal carbon pricing.
A key issue for the Board is to ensure that our acquisition strategy is consistent with our emissions reduction targets. Accordingly, since 2021, the Board has adopted enhanced due diligence measures (see Case Study) which require management to provide detailed information regarding the GHG emissions profiles of proposed acquisitions. Using an internally developed acquisition
emissions screening tool, target assets are assessed for their methane intensity in accordance with the Methane Intensity Protocol developed by the Natural Gas Sustainability Initiative ("NGSI"). This information is then used by the Board as one metric to inform its acquisition decision-making. The NGSI voluntary reporting protocol complements existing regulatory reporting by providing a consistent, transparent and comparable methodology for measuring and reporting methane emissions throughout the natural gas supply chain.
1 The Board generally conducts six standard meetings per year, timed around the release of our financial reporting. Additional meetings are held upon request to discuss acquisitions or other matters that require attention prior to the next standard Board meeting.
CASE STUDY: CLIMATE DILIGENCE FOR ACQUISITIONS
Diversified's internal team of environmental professionals, supported by third-party consultants, conducts climate and environmental audits prior to the acquisition of any asset. Such diligence helps us better understand the risks and opportunities associated with the target acquisitions as well as the long-term impact of the target assets on our existing emissions and emissions intensity profiles and our environmental commitments.
Using US Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA")-reported Subpart W data and other operational data provided by the acquisition target, we initially screen assets based on their methane intensity according to the NGSI Methane Intensity Protocol, considering both the target's standalone and Diversified's consolidated emissions intensity, respectively. Through our internally developed carbon price screening process, we look to understand the impact of the acquisition from an environmental and cost perspective. We also seek to compile a complete inventory of the target's natural gas-driven devices, including pneumatics and compression facilities, to understand potential emissions reduction opportunities and the associated costs that will be available to us using our Smarter Asset Management ("SAM") operational techniques and other efficiency measures and how these SAM operations improvements would map into our Marginal Abatement Cost Curve ("MACC").
For example, the assets we acquired in the Central Region in late 2021 had an emissions profile which, as operated by the seller, would potentially increase our methane intensity profile. In early 2022, we immediately conducted an inventory assessment of the assets and developed a three-year plan to lower those emissions. This plan included the conversion of natural gas-driven pneumatic devices to compressed air on a number of well pads, immediately resulting in a lowering in GHG emissions compared to pre-acquisition levels.
