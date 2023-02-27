Diversified Energy : Notice of Resolutions of Diversified Energy Company PLC General Meeting Dated 27 February 2023

Notice of Resolutions of Diversified Energy Company PLC (Company Number 09156132) Passed on 27 February 2023 At the General Meeting of Diversified Energy Company PLC duly convened and held on 27 February 2023 at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD the following special resolutions were duly passed: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Authority to allot Shares 1. THAT, in addition to the authority to allot Shares granted to the Directors on 26 April 2022, the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised, pursuant to and in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot relevant securities (within the meaning of section 551 of the Act) in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into relevant securities in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £442,317.22 pursuant to and in connection with the Conditional Capital Raise (as such term is defined in the Circular) provided that such authority shall expire three months after the date on which this Resolution is passed. The authority granted by this Resolution shall be in addition, and without prejudice, to all existing authorities to allot relevant securities granted to the Directors. Authority to allot Shares in connection with the Conditional Capital Raise 2. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 1 and 3, the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised under section 551 of the Act to exercise all powers of the Company to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, Shares in the Company: 2.1 up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount equal to £5,619,772 (being equal to two- thirds of the nominal value of the Company's current issued share capital), such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount of any relevant securities allotted pursuant the authority in paragraph 2.2, in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue: 2.1.1 to holders of Shares in

proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their respective holdings; and 2.1.2 to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Directors otherwise consider necessary, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal or practical problems in or under the laws of any territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and 2.2 in any other case, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,809,886 (being equal to one-third of the nominal value of the Company's current issued share capital), such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount of any equity securities allotted pursuant to the authority in paragraph 2.1 above in excess of £5,619,772; provided that such authority shall expire (unless previously revoked by the Company) at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after passing of this resolution or 30 June 2023, whichever is earlier, save that in each case the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be granted after the authority has expired and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement notwithstanding that this authority has expired. If passed, this Resolution revokes and replaces all unexercised authorities previously granted to the Directors to allot relevant securities (other than resolutions 1 and 3 in this Notice of General Meeting) but without prejudice to any allotment of Shares or grant of rights already made, offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities. SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Authority to dis-applypre-emption rights in connection with the Conditional Capital Raise 3. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 1 above, the Directors be generally and unconditionally empowered to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot equity securities (as defined in section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authorisation conferred by Resolution 1 above as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to the allotment pursuant to and in connection with the Conditional Capital Raise, provided that such authority shall expire three months after the date on which this Resolution is passed. The authority granted by this Resolution shall be in addition, and without prejudice, to all existing authorities to allot relevant securities granted to the Directors.