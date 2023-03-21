Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diversified Energy Company PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEC   GB00BYX7JT74

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

(DEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:51:05 2023-03-21 am EDT
94.80 GBX   +3.49%
05:24aDiversified Energy loss widens but revenue up as financial loss widens
AN
03:58aKingfisher's profit falls amid increased discounting
AN
03:43aDiversified Energy Loss Widens in FY22
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diversified Energy loss widens but revenue up as financial loss widens

03/21/2023 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Diversified Energy Co PLC on Tuesday said annual loss widened despite revenue significantly improving, as loss on derivative financial instruments eroded the benefit of increased revenue, alongside climbing costs.

The Alabama, US-based gas and oil production company said 2022 pretax loss widened to USD799,502 from USD550,900 in 2021, despite revenue almost doubling to USD1.9 million from USD1.0 million.

This was because it saw loss on derivative financial instruments widen to USD1.8 million from USD974,878, while operating expenses increased 53% to USD445,893 from USD291,213 and depreciation, depletion and amortisation rose 33% to USD222,257 from USD167,644.

Finance costs also doubled to USD100,799 from USD50,628.

Diversified still ticked up its total dividend payment with an average quarterly dividend payment per share of USD0.043, up from USD0.041 in 2021, taking the total 2022 dividend to USD0.17 per share, up 5% from 2021.

"This year is one marked by turning the challenge of volatility into opportunities," said Chief Executive Officer Rusty Hutson.

"Natural gas pricing recovered from multi-year lows amidst an ever changing macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop. Diversified once again exhibited remarkable stability and consistency while growing its production base by around 14%."

Looking ahead, Diversified Energy said it is well-positioned for 2023 and beyond.

"The invasion of Ukraine by Russia placed severe pressure on global climate change aspirations and caused many countries to revisit their near-term energy transition plans in the face of an imminent energy insecurity risk," Diversified Energy said in its market review statement.

"With a continued focus on innovation and clean energy from producers, we believe natural gas will continue to gain support in the geopolitical community and will play a significant role in accomplishing the world's net zero ambitions. US shale natural gas and liquefied natural gas have tremendous potential as a global energy solution given their abundance of supply and low cost structure. They just need to be unleashed to the world demand markets."

Shares in Diversified Energy were up 2.6% to 94.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.22% 74.48 Delayed Quote.-14.83%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 2.78% 94.15 Delayed Quote.-21.31%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.39% 109.5608 Real-time Quote.-45.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.76% 76.9 Delayed Quote.5.47%
WTI 1.38% 68.549 Delayed Quote.-16.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 898 M - -
Net income 2022 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 374 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -73,3x
Yield 2022 15,6%
Capitalization 1 092 M 1 092 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 426
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Diversified Energy Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,12 $
Average target price 1,99 $
Spread / Average Target 76,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Russell Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
David Edward Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Myers Chief Information Officer
Bradley Grafton Gray Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC-21.31%1 092
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.88%290 463
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.51%115 040
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%70 296
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-18.58%60 389
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.34%54 984