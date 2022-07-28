Diversified Energy to Buy Gas Assets From Conoco for $240 Million

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Diversified Energy Co. said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of assets in Oklahoma and Texas from ConocoPhillips for $240 million.

The London-listed oil-and-gas company said that the assets include an interest in around 1,500 producing wells with net production of 9,000 oil-equivalent barrels a day--90% of which is gas.

"Financed entirely with existing liquidity, this non-dilutive acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to further scale our Central Region portfolio while maintaining a strong balance sheet," Chief Executive Rusty Hutson said.

Shares in DEC at 0832 GMT were up 0.6% at 118.6 pence.

