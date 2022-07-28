Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Diversified Energy Company PLC
  News
  Summary
    DEC   GB00BYX7JT74

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

(DEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:13 2022-07-28 am EDT
119.95 GBX   +1.74%
04:51aDiversified Energy to Buy Gas Assets From Conoco for $240 Million
DJ
03:57aDiversified Energy Signs $240 Million Deal to Buy US Upstream Assets from ConocoPhillips
MT
07/27DIVERSIFIED ENERGY : Announces Acquisition of Appalachian Plugging Company
PU
Diversified Energy to Buy Gas Assets From Conoco for $240 Million

07/28/2022 | 04:51am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Diversified Energy Co. said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of assets in Oklahoma and Texas from ConocoPhillips for $240 million.

The London-listed oil-and-gas company said that the assets include an interest in around 1,500 producing wells with net production of 9,000 oil-equivalent barrels a day--90% of which is gas.

"Financed entirely with existing liquidity, this non-dilutive acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to further scale our Central Region portfolio while maintaining a strong balance sheet," Chief Executive Rusty Hutson said.

Shares in DEC at 0832 GMT were up 0.6% at 118.6 pence.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 0450ET

