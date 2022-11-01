Advanced search
    DEC   GB00BYX7JT74

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

(DEC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:37 2022-11-01 am EDT
125.20 GBX   -0.48%
07:16aIN BRIEF: Diversified achieves Gold Standard Pathway in UN partnership
AN
10/31Diversified Energy closes securitised financing of Oklahoma assets
AN
10/31Diversified Energy, Oaktree Close ESG-Linked Securitization of US Assets
MT
IN BRIEF: Diversified achieves Gold Standard Pathway in UN partnership

11/01/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Diversified Energy Co PLC - Alabama, US-based gas and oil production company - Achieves Gold Standard Pathway, the highest recognition available from the United Nation's Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, for its commitment to reduce methane emissions and provide measurement-based transparent reporting.

OGMP 2.0 is a voluntary, multi-stakeholder initiative co-sponsored by the United Nations Environment Program, Environmental Defence Fund, and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. It consists of a measurement-based reporting framework, designed to accurately and transparently report methane emissions for the oil and gas industry.

Chief Executive Officer Rusty Hutson Jr says: "The Gold Standard Pathway designation complements our already strong ESG actions, highlighting our commitment to transparency and validating the important work we're doing to responsibly produce natural gas while making methane leaks rare."

Current stock price: 124.90 pence, down 0.7% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 7.1%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

