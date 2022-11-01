IN BRIEF: Diversified achieves Gold Standard Pathway in UN partnership

Diversified Energy Co PLC - Alabama, US-based gas and oil production company - Achieves Gold Standard Pathway, the highest recognition available from the United Nation's Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, for its commitment to reduce methane emissions and provide measurement-based transparent reporting.

OGMP 2.0 is a voluntary, multi-stakeholder initiative co-sponsored by the United Nations Environment Program, Environmental Defence Fund, and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. It consists of a measurement-based reporting framework, designed to accurately and transparently report methane emissions for the oil and gas industry.

Chief Executive Officer Rusty Hutson Jr says: "The Gold Standard Pathway designation complements our already strong ESG actions, highlighting our commitment to transparency and validating the important work we're doing to responsibly produce natural gas while making methane leaks rare."

Current stock price: 124.90 pence, down 0.7% on Tuesday

12-month change: up 7.1%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

