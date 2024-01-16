Official DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST press release

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2023 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares

Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/12/23 01/23/23 02/16/23 $0.0100 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $0.0100 04/13/23 04/24/23 05/18/23 $0.0100 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $0.0100 07/13/23 07/24/23 08/17/23 $0.0100 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $0.0100 10/12/23 10/23/23 11/16/23 $0.0100 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $0.0100 TOTALS: $0.0400 $0.0400 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0400

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

DHC’s common share CUSIP number is 25525P107. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV. For additional information regarding the effect on the tax basis of DHC shares, please see Form(s) 8937 published on the DHC website: https://www.dhcreit.com/investors/stock-information/distributions/default.aspx

About Diversified Healthcare Trust:

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC’s approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately nine million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

