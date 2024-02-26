Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which can be found at the Quarterly Reports section of DHC's website at https://www.dhcreit.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly/default.aspx.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226800620/en/

A conference call to discuss DHC's fourth quarter 2023 financial results will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 329-4297 or (412) 317-5435 (if calling from outside the United States and Canada); a pass code is not required. A replay will be available for one week by dialing (412) 317-0088; the replay pass code is 9785064. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on DHC's website, at www.dhcreit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on DHC's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way of DHC's fourth quarter conference call are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of DHC.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust:

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2023, DHC’s approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 371 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.dhcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226800620/en/