Diversified Healthcare Trust : Introduction to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K

Introduction to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

In March 2017, we entered into an agreement related to a joint venture for a property located in Boston, Massachusetts, or our joint venture, with an institutional investor. We received $261.0 million from that investor for a 45% equity interest in our joint venture, and we retained the remaining 55% equity interest.

On December 23, 2021, we sold a 35% equity interest in our joint venture from our 55% equity interest for $378.0 million to a second unrelated third party institutional investor. Following the sale, we continue to own a 20% equity interest in our joint venture. Pursuant to the agreement governing our revolving credit facility, or our credit agreement, the net cash proceeds to us from this transaction will be held as restricted cash. Effective as of the date of this sale, the results of operations of our joint venture will be deconsolidated and our remaining 20% equity interest will be accounted for using the equity method.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet at September 30, 2021 reflects our financial position as if the transaction described in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma financial statements was completed on September 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 present our results of operations as if the transaction described in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated pro forma financial statements was completed on January 1, 2020.

These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in connection with our unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and our audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 with the SEC.

These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are provided for informational purposes only. Our financial position and results of operations may be significantly different than what is presented in these unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements. In the opinion of our management, all adjustments necessary to reflect the effects of the transaction described in the notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements have been included.

Adjustments have been made to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet and the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) to reflect factually supportable items that are directly attributable to this transaction, and with respect to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income (loss), are expected to have a continuing impact on our financial results.

DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

September 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands, except share data)

Historical Sale of Interest Deconsolidation Pro Forma (A) (B) Assets Real estate properties: Land $ 793,555 $ - $ (52,644 ) $ 740,911 Buildings and improvements 6,760,990 - (783,572 ) 5,977,418 Total real estate properties, gross 7,554,545 - (836,216 ) 6,718,329 Accumulated depreciation (1,841,172 ) - 145,833 (1,695,339 ) Total real estate properties, net 5,713,373 - (690,383 ) 5,022,990 Cash and cash equivalents 794,739 - 252 794,991 Restricted cash 16,698 373,832 (13,800 ) 376,730 Investment in joint venture - 216,540 - 216,540 Acquired real estate leases and other intangible assets, net 252,629 - (199,913 ) 52,716 Other assets, net 288,609 - (27,597 ) 261,012 Total assets $ 7,066,048 $ 590,372 $ (931,441 ) $ 6,724,979 Liabilities and Equity Revolving credit facility $ 800,000 $ - $ - 800,000 Senior unsecured notes, net 2,805,154 - - 2,805,154 Secured debt and finance leases, net 689,044 - (618,377 ) 70,667 Accrued interest 47,234 - (1,520 ) 45,714 Assumed real estate lease obligations, net 61,335 - (58,645 ) 2,690 Other liabilities 253,624 - (12,001 ) 241,623 Total liabilities 4,656,391 - (690,543 ) 3,965,848 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Equity attributable to common shareholders: Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par value 2,390 - - 2,390 Additional paid in capital 4,615,162 130,123 (130,123 ) 4,615,162 Cumulative net income 1,722,039 460,249 - 2,182,288 Cumulative distributions (4,040,709 ) - - (4,040,709 ) Total equity attributable to common shareholders 2,298,882 590,372 (130,123 ) 2,759,131 Noncontrolling interest: Total equity attributable to noncontrolling interest 110,775 - (110,775 ) - Total equity 2,409,657 590,372 (240,898 ) 2,759,131 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,066,048 $ 590,372 $ (931,441 ) $ 6,724,979



DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Historical Sale of Interest Deconsolidation Pro Forma (C) (D) Revenues: Rental income $ 306,555 $ - $ (81,581 ) $ 224,974 Residents fees and services 739,926 - - 739,926 Total revenues 1,046,481 - (81,581 ) 964,900 Expenses: Property operating expenses 818,096 - (20,995 ) 797,101 Depreciation and amortization 202,743 - (35,159 ) 167,584 General and administrative 25,538 - (2,211 ) 23,327 Acquisition and certain other transaction related costs 15,179 - - 15,179 Impairment of assets (174 ) - - (174 ) Total expenses 1,061,382 - (58,365 ) 1,003,017 Gain on sale of properties 30,838 - - 30,838 Gains and losses on equity securities, net (26,943 ) - - (26,943 ) Interest and other income 19,849 - - 19,849 Interest expense (192,241 ) - 16,848 (175,393 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2,410 ) - - (2,410 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense and equity in earnings of an investee (185,808 ) - (6,368 ) (192,176 ) Income tax expense (1,024 ) - - (1,024 ) Equity in earnings of an investee - 1,142 - 1,142 Net (loss) income (186,832 ) 1,142 (6,368 ) (192,058 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (4,238 ) 4,238 - Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (191,070 ) $ 1,142 $ (2,130 ) $ (192,058 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 237,905 237,905 Per common share amounts (basic and diluted): Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (0.80 ) $ (0.81 )



DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Historical Sale of Interest Deconsolidation Pro Forma (E) (F) Revenues: Rental income $ 427,215 $ - $ (107,644 ) $ 319,571 Residents fees and services 1,204,811 - - 1,204,811 Total revenues 1,632,026 - (107,644 ) 1,524,382 Expenses: Property operating expenses 1,236,357 - (27,703 ) 1,208,654 Depreciation and amortization 270,147 - (46,887 ) 223,260 General and administrative 30,593 - (2,944 ) 27,649 Acquisition and certain other transaction related costs 814 - - 814 Impairment of assets 106,972 - - 106,972 Total expenses 1,644,883 - (77,534 ) 1,567,349 Gain on sale of properties 6,487 - - 6,487 Gains and losses on equity securities, net 34,106 - - 34,106 Interest and other income 18,221 - (20 ) 18,201 Interest expense (201,483 ) - 22,586 (178,897 ) Gain on lease termination 22,896 - - 22,896 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (427 ) - - (427 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense and equity in earnings of an investee (133,057 ) - (7,544 ) (140,601 ) Income tax expense (1,250 ) - - (1,250 ) Equity in earnings of an investee - 1,334 - 1,334 Net (loss) income (134,307 ) 1,334 (7,544 ) (140,517 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,146 ) - 5,146 - Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (139,453 ) $ 1,334 $ (2,398 ) $ (140,517 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 237,739 237,739 Per common share amounts (basic and diluted): Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (0.59 ) $ (0.59 )



DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST

NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at September 30, 2021 Adjustments

(A) As of September 30, 2021, we owned a 55% equity interest in our joint venture. The adjustments represent the effect of our sale on December 23, 2021 of a 35% equity interest in our joint venture from our 55% equity interest to an institutional investor for approximately $373,832 net of closing costs and the proceeds of that sale being held by us as restricted cash, pursuant to our credit agreement, as if that sale occurred on September 30, 2021. We have adjusted retained earnings to recognize an estimated gain of $460,249. Effective as of the date of the sale, we continue to own a 20% equity interest in our joint venture.

(B) The adjustments represent the elimination of the assets, liabilities and noncontrolling interest related to the deconsolidation of our joint venture.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 Adjustments

(C) The adjustments represent pro forma equity in earnings of an investee representing our pro forma 20% equity interest in our joint venture for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(D) The adjustments represent the historical income and expenses relating to our joint venture as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 which are being removed as a result of the deconsolidation of our joint venture. The decrease in general and administrative expenses primarily represents the removal of the historical asset management fee paid by a subsidiary of our joint venture to The RMR Group LLC, or RMR LLC, as a result of the deconsolidation of our joint venture. The asset management agreement between the subsidiary of our joint venture and RMR LLC will continue to remain in effect, but the asset management fees paid under that agreement will not be included in our consolidated results.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) for the year ended December 31, 2020 Adjustments

(E) The adjustments represent pro forma equity in earnings of an investee representing our pro forma 20% equity interest in our joint venture for the year ended December 31, 2020.

(F) The adjustments represent the historical income and expenses relating to our joint venture as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 which are being removed as a result of the deconsolidation of our joint venture. The decrease in general and administrative expenses primarily represents the removal of the historical asset management fee paid by a subsidiary of our joint venture to RMR LLC as a result of the deconsolidation of our joint venture. The asset management agreement between the subsidiary of our joint venture and RMR LLC will continue to remain in effect, but the asset management fees paid under that agreement will not be included in our consolidated results.