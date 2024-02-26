Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today provided an update regarding the recent performance of its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, or SHOP, segment.

Monthly Unaudited Results in DHC’s Total SHOP Properties:

January 2024 occupancy was 79.0%, 30 basis points below December 2023, and 250 basis points above January 2023.

January 2024 Resident Fees and Services revenue was $102.7 million, $3.9 million, or 4.0%, above December 2023, and $10.7 million, or 11.6%, above January 2023.

January 2024 net operating income, or NOI, was $7.3 million, $4.6 million, or 175.6%, above December 2023, and $3.3 million, or 83.4%, above January 2023.

January 2024 NOI margin was 7.1%, 440 basis points above December 2023, and 280 basis points above January 2023.

Revenues increased primarily due to increases in average monthly rate and care level increases at DHC’s communities, partially offset by increased use of discounts and decreased community fees.

Operating expenses decreased due to lower repair and maintenance expenses and decreases in contract labor, partially offset by annual wage adjustments and hiring expenses. Year over year, increases were primarily attributable to inflationary effects of higher wages and food expenses, as well as higher property insurance premiums in select markets.

Diversified Healthcare Trust SHOP Segment - Monthly Results of Operations (dollars in thousands, except average monthly rate) 2024 (1) 2023 $ % 2023 $ % Jan Dec Change Change Jan Change Change ALR/Five Star Managed Communities Number of Properties 119 119 119 Number of Units 17,542 17,655 17,716 Occupancy 78.8% 79.1% 77.2% Average Monthly Rate $ 4,638 $ 4,401 $ 237 5.4% $ 4,267 $ 371 8.7% Residents Fees and Services $ 66,669 $ 63,558 $ 3,111 4.9% $ 59,539 $ 7,130 12.0% Property Operating Expenses (59,093) (59,851) 758 (1.3)% (53,744) (5,349) 10.0% NOI (2) $ 7,576 $ 3,707 $ 3,869 104.4% $ 5,795 $ 1,781 30.7% NOI Margin 11.4% 5.8% 9.7% Other Operator Managed Communities Number of Properties 113 113 118 Number of Units 7,557 7,554 7,623 Occupancy 79.5% 79.6% 74.8% Average Monthly Rate $ 5,841 $ 5,706 $ 135 2.4% $ 5,547 $ (8) (0.1)% Residents Fees and Services $ 36,059 $ 35,262 $ 797 2.3% $ 32,486 $ 3,573 11.0% Property Operating Expenses (36,356) (36,328) (28) 0.1% (34,312) (2,044) 6.0% NOI (2) $ (297) $ (1,066) $ 769 72.1% $ (1,826) $ 1,529 83.7% NOI Margin (0.8)% (3.0)% (5.6)% Total SHOP Number of Properties 232 232 237 Number of Units 25,099 25,209 25,339 Occupancy 79.0% 79.3% 76.5% Average Monthly Rate $ 4,999 $ 4,792 $ 207 4.3% $ 4,645 $ 354 7.6% Residents Fees and Services $ 102,728 $ 98,820 $ 3,908 4.0% $ 92,025 $ 10,703 11.6% Property Operating Expenses (95,449) (96,179) 730 (0.8)% (88,056) (7,393) 8.4% NOI (2) $ 7,279 $ 2,641 $ 4,638 175.6% $ 3,969 $ 3,310 83.4% NOI Margin 7.1% 2.7% 4.3%

2023 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec YTD ALR/Five Star Managed Communities Number of Properties 119 119 119 119 119 119 119 119 119 119 119 119 119 Number of Units 17,716 17,706 17,704 17,704 17,703 17,699 17,699 17,677 17,655 17,655 17,655 17,655 17,655 Occupancy 77.2% 77.2% 77.7% 78.0% 78.1% 77.6% 78.0% 78.5% 78.7% 79.2% 79.3% 79.1% 78.2% Average Monthly Rate $ 4,267 $ 4,892 $ 4,369 $ 4,527 $ 4,404 $ 4,532 $ 4,384 $ 4,388 $ 4,556 $ 4,396 $ 4,510 $ 4,401 $ 4,464 Residents Fees and Services $ 59,539 $ 61,616 $ 61,307 $ 61,673 $ 62,076 $ 62,268 $ 62,570 $ 62,923 $ 63,276 $ 63,482 $ 63,154 $ 63,558 $ 747,442 Property Operating Expenses (53,744) (52,753) (56,145) (51,873) (55,579) (55,416) (56,808) (56,774) (56,355) (56,793) (56,604) (59,851) (668,695) NOI (2) $ 5,795 $ 8,863 $ 5,162 $ 9,800 $ 6,497 $ 6,852 $ 5,762 $ 6,149 $ 6,921 $ 6,689 $ 6,550 $ 3,707 $ 78,747 NOI Margin 9.7% 14.4% 8.4% 15.9% 10.5% 11.0% 9.2% 9.8% 10.9% 10.5% 10.4% 5.8% 10.5% Other Operator Managed Communities Number of Properties 118 115 115 115 115 115 115 115 115 114 113 113 113 Number of Units 7,623 7,623 7,623 7,623 7,623 7,623 7,623 7,647 7,647 7,572 7,571 7,554 7,554 Occupancy 74.8% 76.3% 76.5% 77.4% 77.1% 78.0% 78.3% 78.6% 78.6% 79.2% 79.4% 79.6% 77.8% Average Monthly Rate $ 5,547 $ 5,839 $ 5,553 $ 5,569 $ 5,469 $ 5,644 $ 5,576 $ 5,610 $ 5,987 $ 5,627 $ 5,745 $ 5,706 $ 5,654 Residents Fees and Services $ 32,486 $ 31,502 $ 33,142 $ 32,576 $ 32,953 $ 33,300 $ 34,109 $ 34,559 $ 35,697 $ 34,605 $ 34,275 $ 35,262 $ 404,466 Property Operating Expenses (34,312) (31,423) (33,952) (32,932) (33,428) (32,731) (33,688) (35,301) (33,519) (34,361) (34,421) (36,328) (406,396) NOI (2) $ (1,826) $ 79 $ (810) $ (356) $ (475) $ 569 $ 421 $ (742) $ 2,178 $ 244 $ (146) $ (1,066) $ (1,930) NOI Margin (5.6)% 0.3% (2.4)% (1.1)% (1.4)% 1.7% 1.2% (2.1)% 6.1% 0.7% (0.4)% (3.0)% (0.5)% Total SHOP Number of Properties 237 234 234 234 234 234 234 234 234 233 232 232 232 Number of Units 25,339 25,329 25,327 25,327 25,326 25,322 25,322 25,324 25,302 25,227 25,226 25,209 25,209 Occupancy 76.5% 77.0% 77.3% 77.8% 77.8% 77.7% 78.1% 78.5% 78.6% 79.2% 79.3% 79.3% 78.1% Average Monthly Rate $ 4,645 $ 5,176 $ 4,722 $ 4,840 $ 4,723 $ 4,866 $ 4,742 $ 4,755 $ 4,986 $ 4,764 $ 4,879 $ 4,792 $ 4,821 Residents Fees and Services $ 92,025 $ 93,118 $ 94,449 $ 94,249 $ 95,029 $ 95,568 $ 96,679 $ 97,482 $ 98,973 $ 98,087 $ 97,429 $ 98,820 $ 1,151,908 Property Operating Expenses (88,056) (84,176) (90,097) (84,805) (89,007) (88,147) (90,496) (92,075) (89,874) (91,154) (91,025) (96,179) (1,075,091) NOI (2) $ 3,969 $ 8,942 $ 4,352 $ 9,444 $ 6,022 $ 7,421 $ 6,183 $ 5,407 $ 9,099 $ 6,933 $ 6,404 $ 2,641 $ 76,817 NOI Margin 4.3% 9.6% 4.6% 10.0% 6.3% 7.8% 6.4% 5.5% 9.2% 7.1% 6.6% 2.7% 6.7%

(1) The information regarding DHC’s SHOP segment results for January 2024 reflects preliminary estimates with respect to certain results of DHC for such period, based on currently available information. Because the quarterly financial close process and review for that period is not yet complete, DHC’s final results upon completion of its quarterly close process and review may vary from these preliminary estimates. (2) The calculation of NOI shown excludes certain components of net income (loss) in order to provide results that are more closely related to DHC's property level results of operations. DHC defines NOI as income from its real estate less its property operating expenses. NOI excludes amortization of capitalized tenant improvement costs and leasing commissions that DHC records as depreciation and amortization. DHC uses NOI to evaluate individual and company wide property level performance. Other real estate companies and real estate investment trusts, or REITs, may calculate NOI differently than DHC does.

Calculation and Reconciliation of NOI for SHOP Segment (dollars in thousands) For the Month Ended January 31, 2023 January 31, 2024 Calculation of NOI: SHOP SHOP Residents fees and services $ 92,025 $ 102,728 Property operating expenses (88,056) (95,449) NOI $ 3,969 $ 7,279

For the Month Ended January 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 31, 2024 SHOP SHOP SHOP Residents fees and services $ 92,025 $ 98,820 $ 102,728 Expenses: Property operating expenses 88,056 96,179 95,449 Depreciation and amortization 13,874 15,952 15,595 Total expenses 101,930 112,131 111,044 Gain on sale of properties 940 - - Interest expense (178) (24) (23) Net loss (9,143) (13,335) (8,339) Add (less): Interest expense 178 24 23 Depreciation and amortization 13,874 15,952 15,595 Gain on sale of properties (940) - - NOI $ 3,969 $ 2,641 $ 7,279

About Diversified Healthcare Trust:

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2023, DHC’s approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 371 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever DHC uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon DHC’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by DHC’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For example, the information regarding DHC’s SHOP segment results provided in this press release reflects certain preliminary estimates based on currently available information, and DHC’s final results upon completion of its quarterly financial close process and review may vary from these preliminary estimates, and as a result, the information provided herein may not provide a meaningful measure of DHC’s SHOP segment results as expected.

The information contained in DHC's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” or incorporated therein, also identifies important factors that could cause DHC's actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by DHC's forward-looking statements. DHC's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, DHC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

