Diversified Royalty Corp. is a multi-royalty company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The Company owns Mr. Lube, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions and BarBurrito trademark. Mr. Lube is the quick lube service business in Canada, with locations across Canada. Mr. Mikes operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is North Americaâs growing home care provider with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is a franchised supplemental education service. Stratus Building Solutions is a commercial cleaning service franchise company providing janitorial, building cleaning, and office cleaning services primarily in the United States. BarBurrito is a quick-service Mexican restaurant chain.

Sector Entertainment Production