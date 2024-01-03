Diversified Royalty Corp. announced that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.02042 per common share for the period of January 1, 2024 to January 31, 2024, which is equal to $0.245 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2024.
