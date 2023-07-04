Diversified Royalty Corp. announced that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the period of July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023, which is equal to $0.24 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2023.