Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) is a multi-royalty company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The Company owns Mr. Lube, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres and Stratus Building Solutions trademarks. Mr. Lube is a quick lube service business in Canada, with locations across Canada. Sutton is a residential real estate brokerage franchisor business in Canada. Sutton is a provider of services to residential real estate REALTORS. Mr. Mikes operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is North America's home care provider with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres offers franchised supplemental education services. Stratus Building Solutions provides janitorial, building cleaning, and office cleaning services.

Sector Entertainment Production