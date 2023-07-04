Diversified Royalty Corp. announced that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.02 per common share for the period of July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023, which is equal to $0.24 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2023.
Diversified Royalty Corp. Approves Cash Dividend for the Period of July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023, Payable on July 31, 2023
Today at 05:05 pm
