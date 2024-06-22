Divi's Laboratories Limited announced that Mr. K.V.K Seshavataram has completed his second term as an Independent Director and consequently ceased to be a Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on June 22, 2024. Consequent to the cessation, Mr. K.V.K Seshavataram will also cease to be Chairman/Member of the following Board Committees of the Company from June 22, 2024: 1. Audit Committee Chaiman 2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee - Member. Further, the Board has designated Mr. K.V. Chowdary, Independent Director and member of Audit Committee of the Company, as Chairman of the Audit Committee with effect from June 23, 2024.
