Divi's Laboratories Limited at its board meeting, held on May 25, 2024, Recommended a final dividend of INR 30/- (i.e. 1,500%) per equity share of face value INR 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the members at the upcoming 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend shall be paid within specified timelines from the conclusion of the AGM. The 34th AGM of the Members of the Company will be held on August 12, 2024.

The record date for the purpose of the payment of dividend is August 02, 2024.