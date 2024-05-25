Divi's Laboratories Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 23,030 million compared to INR 19,510 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 23,820 million compared to INR 20,170 million a year ago.
Net income was INR 5,380 million compared to INR 3,210 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 20.25 compared to INR 12.09 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 20.25 compared to INR 12.09 a year ago.