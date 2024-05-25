May 25, 2024 at 03:21 am EDT

Divi's Laboratories Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 23,030 million compared to INR 19,510 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 23,820 million compared to INR 20,170 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 5,380 million compared to INR 3,210 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 20.25 compared to INR 12.09 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 20.25 compared to INR 12.09 a year ago.