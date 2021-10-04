Log in
    DIVISLAB   INE361B01024

DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(DIVISLAB)
  Report
Indian shares snap four-day losing streak as banks, pharma stocks take lead

10/04/2021 | 06:32am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Monday after falling for four straight sessions, boosted by banking and pharmaceutical stocks, with investors now eyeing a central bank policy meeting and the start of the domestic corporate results season.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.91% higher at 17,691.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.91% to 59,299.32.

The indexes last week had posted their worst weekly performance in several months, as the market consolidated after touching several record highs in September when lower COVID-19 cases prompted an easing in restrictions across the country.

Looking ahead, a meeting by the Reserve Bank of India is on investors' radar as it could point towards an unwinding of its accommodative monetary policy, while IT firm Tata Consultancy Services will kickstart September-quarter earnings season when it announces its results on Friday.

Among individual shares and sectors, public sector banks jumped more than 2% on Monday to drive gains on the benchmark index, with Union Bank of India rising over 3%.

Pharmaceutical stocks advanced 1.5%. Divi's Laboratories surged 8% after global drugmaker Merck & Co reported positive trial results for its COVID-19 pill, the main ingredient of which is made by Divi's Labs.

Energy shares added 1.5%, while tech stocks also climbed.

Gains in the energy sector was driven by power retailer NTPC Ltd as it rose more than 4%, after media reports of the company looking to raise 150 bln rupees ($2.02 bln) through IPOs in three units.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 8.04% 5220.7 Delayed Quote.25.78%
NTPC LTD 4.04% 145.55 Delayed Quote.40.82%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 1.16% 3773.3 Delayed Quote.30.30%
UNION BANK OF INDIA 0.28% 36.45 End-of-day quote.15.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 83 679 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net income 2022 25 202 M 339 M 339 M
Net cash 2022 26 582 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,3x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 1 283 B 17 283 M 17 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 16 818
Free-Float 47,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satchandra Kiran Divi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
L. Kishore Babu Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh B. V. Nimmagadda Non-Executive Chairman
L. Ramesh Babu Chief Information Officer & VP-Procurement
Ramesh Babu M. General Manager-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED25.78%17 283
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.96%422 434
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.73%323 707
PFIZER, INC.16.63%240 695
NOVO NORDISK A/S43.68%218 724
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY35.98%208 142