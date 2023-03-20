Advanced search
DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II

03:23:31 2023-03-20 pm EDT
3.980 CAD   +2.84%
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

03/20/2023 | 06:56pm EDT
TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for March 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.76 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.46.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04792
Record Date:March 31, 2023
Payable Date:April 10, 2023
  

 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.cominfo@quadravest.com

Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Finch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Silvia Gomes Chief Financial Officer
William C. Thornhill Independent Director
John D. Steep Independent Director
Laura Lynne Johnson Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II0.52%88
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.15%95 657
UBS GROUP AG-0.55%57 327
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.46%34 050
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.62%29 592
STATE STREET CORPORATION-7.48%24 723