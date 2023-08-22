on, among others, British American Tobacco p.l.c. in the tobacco products industry. The Fund's holdings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated in the insurance carriers industry contributed to unrealized depreciation during the period. At the same time, the Fund benefited from unrealized appreciation from its investment in Lam Research Corporation in the industrial and commercial machinery and computer equipment industry.

The Fund's market return for the first half of 2023, also including the reinvestment of dividends and DRIP dilution, was 6.54%. Generally, the Fund's total return on a market value basis will be lower than total return on a net asset value basis in periods when there is an increase in the discount or a decrease in the premium of the market value to the net asset value from the beginning to the end of such periods. For comparison, in the same period, the S&P 500 Index total return was 22.94%, which is unmanaged and does not reflect fees and expenses, nor is it available for direct investment. At June 30, 2023, the Fund's portfolio included securities of over 50 different issuers, with the top ten securities amounting to approximately 44% of net assets. At that time, the Fund's investments totaled approximately $245 million on net assets of approximately $223 million, with leverage of approximately $22 million. As the Fund pursues its primary investment objective of seeking high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective, these holdings and allocations are subject to change at any time.

Quarterly Distributions

On June 1, 2023, the Fund declared a distribution of $0.25, its second quarterly distribution of the 2023 year. The quarterly distribution reflects the Fund's current distribution policy to provide shareholders with a relatively stable cash flow per share. This policy did not have a material effect on the Fund's investment strategy and did not result in returns of capital that reduced the Fund's per share net asset value in the first half of 2023. There is no guarantee that the Fund's current distribution policy will reduce or eliminate the Fund's market price discount to its net asset value per share and the Fund's trustees have no fiduciary duty to take action, or to consider taking any action, to narrow any such discount. The distribution policy may be changed or discontinued without notice.

As of June 1, 2023, and based on the Fund's results and estimates for the second quarter, the distribution of $0.25 per share would include approximately 0%, 100%, and 0% from net investment income, capital gains, and return of capital, respectively. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates based on book basis earn- ings, are likely to change over time, and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the entirety of its fiscal year and may be subject to