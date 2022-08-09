Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Dividend and Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNIF   US25538A2042

DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND

(DNIF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:01 2022-08-09 pm EDT
11.80 USD   -1.83%
03:09pDIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
07/15JULY 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
06/15JUNE 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dividend and Income Fund : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/09/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Bexil Advisers LLC
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND [DNIF] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
/ See "Explanation of Responses"
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3814 ROUTE 44
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MILLBROOK NY 12545
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Bexil Advisers LLC
3814 ROUTE 44

MILLBROOK, NY12545


See "Explanation of Responses"
Signatures
Russell Kamerman, on behalf of Bexil Advisers LLC 2022-08-09
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Dividend and Income Fund published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 19:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND
03:09pDIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
07/15JULY 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Le..
PU
06/15JUNE 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Le..
PU
06/01JUNE 1, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Declares June 2022 Quarterly Distribution
PU
04/20APRIL 20, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Fact Sheet
PU
04/18APRIL 18, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and L..
PU
03/15MARCH 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and L..
PU
03/04Dividend and Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/01MARCH 1, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Declares March 2022 Quarterly Distribution
PU
02/28DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND : DNIF Press Release Top Tens as of February 28, 2022
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 6,05 M - -
Net income 2021 68,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,68x
Yield 2021 9,07%
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
EV / Sales 2020 33,7x
EV / Sales 2021 38,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Dividend and Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Bassett Winmill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas O'Malley CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Russell Kamerman Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Peter K. Werner Independent Trustee
Jon Tomasson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND-17.44%152
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.86%10 004
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.35%6 325
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED8.78%4 394
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.45%4 326
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-8.19%4 019