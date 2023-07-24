Top ten security holdings and industries are shown as a percent of net assets for informational purposes only as an approximate percentage of net assets and are subject to change. Industry classifications are based on Standard Industrial Classification codes. The above portfolio information should not be considered as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular security and there is no assurance that any securities will remain in or out of the Fund.

The Fund's strategy is to seek companies with strong operations showing superior returns on equity and assets with reasonable valua- tions. Generally, the Fund purchases and holds income generating equity securities of profit- able, growing, and conservatively valued companies across a broad array of industries.

Dividend and Income Fund, a diversified closed end management investment company, seeks to achieve its primary objective of high current income and secondary objective of capital appreciation by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 50% of its total assets in income generating equity securities. There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be attained.

From time to time, shares of the Fund may trade at a premium to net asset value (NAV) or a discount to NAV. During such periods when the Fund's NAV per share is above the market price, there may be an opportunity for investors to purchase shares of the Fund at a discount to their underlying value. The Fund's premium or discount to NAV may vary over time and shares of the Fund may subsequently be worth more or less than their original cost.

Shares of closed end funds frequently trade at a discount from their NAV. This characteristic is a risk separate and distinct from the risk that the Fund's NAV has decreased in the past, and may decrease in the future, as a result of its investment activities and other events. Neither the Investment Manager nor the Fund can predict whether shares of the Fund will trade at, below, or above NAV. The risk of holding shares of the Fund that might trade at a discount is more pronounced for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period of time after acquiring them because, for those investors, realization of a gain or loss on their investments is likely to be more dependent upon the existence of a premium or discount than upon portfolio performance. The shares of the Fund are designed primarily for long term investors and should not be considered a vehicle for trading purposes. The NAV of the Fund's shares typically will fluctuate with price changes of the Fund's portfolio securities, and these fluctuations are likely to be greater in the case of a fund which uses leverage, as the Fund may from time to time. In the event that shares of the Fund trade at a premium to NAV, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares of the Fund will not trade at a discount to NAV thereafter. The market price for the Fund is based on supply and demand which fluctuates daily based on many factors, such as economic conditions and global events, investor sentiment, and security-specific factors.

