June 1, 2022: Dividend and Income Fund Declares June 2022 Quarterly Distribution

THE FUND INTENDS TO SEND SHAREHOLDERS A FORM 1099-DIV FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR THAT WILL INSTRUCT HOW TO REPORT THESE DISTRIBUTIONS FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES.

This quarterly distribution reflects the Fund's current distribution policy to provide shareholders with a relatively stable cash flow per share. There is no guarantee that the Fund's current distribution policy will reduce or eliminate the Fund's market price discount to its net asset value ("NAV") per share, if any, and the Fund's trustees have no fiduciary duty to take action, or to consider taking any action, to narrow any such discount. The distribution policy may be amended, suspended, or terminated at any time without prior notice.

About the Fund

The Fund is a closed end fund with the primary investment objective of seeking high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal cir- cumstances, at least 50% of its total assets in income generating equity securities. From time to time, shares of the Fund may trade at a premium to NAV or a discount to NAV. During such periods when the Fund's NAV per share is above the market price, there may be an opportunity for investors to purchase shares of the Fund at a discount to their underlying value. The Fund's premium or discount to NAV may vary over time and shares of the Fund may subsequently be worth more or less than their original cost.

Shares of closed end funds frequently trade at a discount from their NAV. This characteristic is a risk separate and distinct from the risk that the Fund's NAV has decreased in the past, and may decrease in the future, as a result of its investment activities and other events. Neither the Investment Manager nor the Fund can predict whether shares of the Fund will trade at, below, or above NAV. The risk of holding shares of the Fund that might trade at a discount is more pronounced for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period of time after acquiring them because, for those investors, realization of a gain or loss on their investments is likely to be more dependent upon the existence of a premium or discount than upon portfolio performance. The shares of the Fund are designed primarily for long term investors and should not be considered a vehicle for trading purposes. The NAV of the Fund's shares typically will fluctuate with price changes of the Fund's portfolio secu- rities, and these fluctuations are likely to be greater in the case of a fund which uses leverage, as the Fund may from time to time. In the event that shares of the Fund trade at a premium to NAV, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares of the Fund will not trade at a discount to NAV thereafter. The market price for the Fund is based on supply and demand which fluctuates daily based on many factors, such as economic conditions and global events, investor sentiment, and security-specific factors.

There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be attained. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The Fund's investment policies, management fees and other matters of interest to prospective investors may be found in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual and semi-annual reports. To obtain a copy of the reports, please call us at 212-785-0900 or download them at http://dividendandincomefund.com/literature/. Please read the reports carefully before investing.