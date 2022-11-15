Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Dividend and Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNIF   US25538A2042

DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND

(DNIF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:47 2022-11-15 am EST
11.44 USD   +1.67%
09:52aNovember 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
10/25October 25, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Fact Sheet
PU
10/17October 17, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

November 15, 2022: Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND

Press Release

DNIFStock Symbol

Dividend and Income Fund Releases Top Ten Security Holdings and

Leverage Analysis as of October 31, 2022

Millbrook, NY - November 15, 2022 - Dividend and Income Fund(Stock Symbol: DNIF) (Net Asset Value Symbol: XDNIX) released today its Top Ten Security Holdingsand Leverage Analysisas of October 31, 2022.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund, a diversified closed end management investment company, seeks to achieve its primary objective of high current income and secondary objective of capital appreciation by investing, under normal circum- stances, at least 50% of its total assets in income generating equity securities. There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be attained.

From time to time, shares of the Fund may trade at a premium to net asset value (NAV) or a discount to NAV. During such periods when the Fund's NAV per share is above the market price, there may be an opportunity for investors to purchase shares of the Fund at a discount to their underlying value. The Fund's premium or discount to NAV may vary over time and shares of the Fund may subsequently be worth more or less than their original cost.

To learn more about the Fund visit www.DividendandIncomeFund.com. For shareholder services, please call the Fund's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at 800-937-5449. Dividend and Income Fund is part of a fund complex which includes the Midas Fundsand Foxby Corp.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The Fund's investment policies, management fees and other matters of interest to prospective investors may be found in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual and semi-annual reports. To obtain a copy of the reports, please call us toll free at 855-411- 6432 or download them at https://dividendandincomefund.com/literature/. Please read the reports carefully before investing.

Shares of closed end funds frequently trade at a discount from their NAV. This characteristic is a risk separate and distinct from the risk that the Fund's NAV has decreased in the past, and may decrease in the future, as a result of its investment activities and other events. Neither the Investment Manager nor the Fund can predict whether shares of the Fund will trade at, below, or above NAV. The risk of holding shares of the Fund that might trade at a discount is more pronounced for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period of time after acquiring them because, for those investors, realization of a gain or loss on their investments is likely to be more dependent upon the existence of a premium or discount than upon portfolio performance. The shares of the Fund are designed primarily for long term investors and should not be considered a vehicle for trading purposes. The NAV of the Fund's shares typically will fluctuate with price changes of the Fund's portfolio securities, and these fluctuations are likely to be greater in the case of a fund which uses leverage, as the Fund may from time to time. In the event that shares of the Fund trade at a premium to NAV, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares of the Fund will not trade at a discount to NAV thereafter. The market price for the Fund is based on supply and demand which fluctuates daily based on many factors, such as economic conditions and global events, investor sentiment, and security-specific factors.

DividendandIncomeFund.com

DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND

Press Release

DNIFStock Symbol

This communication is provided for informational purposes only. This is not a prospectus, circular, or representation intended for use in the purchase of shares of the Fund or any securities mentioned in this communication. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, or an exemption therefrom.

Investment products, including shares of closed end funds and mutual funds, are not federally or FDIC insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution and involve investment risk, including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value. Consult with your tax advisor or attorney regarding specific tax issues.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements. Certain information presented in this communication may contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Fund's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, distributions and their amounts and timing, distribution declarations, future events, future performance, prospects of its portfolio holdings, or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward looking statements by the Fund involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Fund, which may cause the Fund's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, equity securities risk, corporate bonds risk, credit risk, interest rate risk, leverage and borrowing risk, additional risks of certain securities in which the Fund invests, market discount from NAV, distribution policy risk, management risk, and other risks discussed in the Fund's filings with the SEC. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Fund or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Fund's filings with the SEC, and similar information. The Fund may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Thus you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Contact For Media Inquiries:

Toll-free:1-855-411-6432 marketing@DividendandIncomeFund.com www.DividendandIncomeFund.com

DividendandIncomeFund.com

Disclaimer

Dividend and Income Fund published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND
09:52aNovember 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings an..
PU
10/25October 25, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Fact Sheet
PU
10/17October 17, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and..
PU
09/01September 1, 2022 : Dividend and Income Declares September 2022 Quarterly Distribution
PU
08/18Dividend and Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/15August 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and ..
PU
07/15July 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Le..
PU
06/15June 15, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Le..
PU
06/01June 1, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Declares June 2022 Quarterly Distribution
PU
04/20April 20, 2022 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Fact Sheet
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,05 M - -
Net income 2021 68,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,68x
Yield 2021 9,07%
Capitalization 143 M 143 M -
EV / Sales 2020 33,7x
EV / Sales 2021 38,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Dividend and Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Bassett Winmill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas O'Malley CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Russell Kamerman Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Peter K. Werner Independent Trustee
Jon Tomasson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND-22.73%143
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.73%10 008
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-7.50%5 481
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.23%4 000
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.00%3 954
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-18.15%3 510