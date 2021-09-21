Dividend Growth Split : Announces Overnight Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP. ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT OFFERING

Toronto, September 21, 2021 - (TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A) Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it is undertaking an overnight treasury offering of class A and preferred shares (the "Class A Shares" and "Preferred Shares", respectively).

The sales period for this overnight offering will end at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $6.70 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 17.9% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 5.7%.(1) The market price on the TSX for each of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares at 12:00pm ET on September 20, 2021 was $6.83 and $10.16, respectively. The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company ("Unit") (calculated as at September 20, 2021), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering. The offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting primarily of equity securities of Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, the Company may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the Portfolio in global dividend growth companies for diversification and improved return potential, at the discretion of Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager"). In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing, each dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must have (i) a market capitalization of at least CDN$2.0 billion; and (ii) a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager's view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share and to provide the opportunity for growth in the net asset value per Class A Share.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions, currently in the amount of $0.1375 per Preferred Share, and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on September 27, 2024.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000(toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.comor visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

See Performance table below. No cash distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if, after the payment of a cash distribution by the Company, the net asset value per Unit (consisting of 1 Class A Share and 1 Preferred Share) would be less than $15.00. Yield to maturity for the Preferred Share is based on maturity date of September 27, 2024.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Company intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus, and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.