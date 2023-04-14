Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dividend Growth Split Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGS   CA25537Y1043

DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.

(DGS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
5.770 CAD   +0.52%
05:30pDividend Growth Split Corp. Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program
GL
03/23Dividend Growth Split : Annual Information Form – 2022
PU
03/23Dividend Growth Split : IRC Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dividend Growth Split Corp. Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

04/14/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A) Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) that allows the Company to issue class A and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively) to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated April 14, 2023 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with RBC Capital Markets (the “Agent”).

Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be made by way of “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares in Canada. Since the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated April 14, 2023 to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated December 7, 2021. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares will be $75 million for each of the Class A and Preferred Shares. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor or from representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Company’s sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until January 7, 2024, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Company, subject to the investment restrictions of the Company.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of equity securities of Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, the Company may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the Portfolio in global dividend growth companies for diversification and improved return potential, at the discretion of Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”). In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing, each dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must have (i) a market capitalization of at least CDN$2.0 billion; and (ii) a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager’s view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share and to provide the opportunity for growth in the net asset value per Class A Share.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions, currently in the amount of $0.1375 per Preferred Share, and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on September 27, 2024.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Company on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


Financials
Sales 2022 -3,80 M -2,84 M -2,84 M
Net income 2022 -36,3 M -27,1 M -27,1 M
Net cash 2022 233 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,51x
Yield 2022 17,4%
Capitalization 276 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,08x
EV / Sales 2022 -11,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Dividend Growth Split Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony Caranci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ann P. Wong Director, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Wing Sze Lau Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Raymond R. Pether Director
Christopher S. L. Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP.0.00%207
