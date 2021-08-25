Dividend Growth Split : Interim Report – 2021 08/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A . Dividend Growth Split Corp. Interim Report 2021 Large-capitalization portfolio of primarily Canadian equities with high dividend growth rates and high yields. VALUE INTEGRITY PERFORMANCE THE FOUNDATION FOR EXCELLENCE Dividend Growth Split Corp. - Interim Report 2021 MANAGEMENT REPORT OF FUND PERFORMANCE August 18, 2021 This interim management report of fund performance for Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the "Fund") contains financial highlights but does not contain the unaudited interim financial statements of the Fund. The unaudited interim financial statements follow this report. You may obtain a copy of the audited annual or unaudited interim financial statements, at no cost, by calling 1‑866‑642‑6001 or by sending a request to Investor Relations, Brompton Funds, Bay Wellington Tower, Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 2930, Box 793, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3, or by visiting our website at www.bromptongroup.com or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders may also contact Brompton Funds by using one of these methods to request a copy of the Fund's proxy voting policies and procedures, proxy voting disclosure record, Independent Review Committee's report, or quarterly portfolio disclosure. THE FUND Dividend Growth Split Corp. is a mutual fund corporation managed by Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager"). The Fund has Class A and Preferred shares which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbols DGS and DGS.PR.A, respectively. The Class A and Preferred shares are RRSP, DPSP, RRIF, RESP and TFSA eligible. The Preferred shares are rated Pfd-3 by Dominion Bond Rating Service Limited ("DBRS"). Preferred shares of the Fund receive fixed, cumulative quarterly payments. Payments are usually in the form of eligible Canadian dividends, which are taxed at a lower rate to individuals than interest income. Preferred shares have a priority claim ahead of the Class A shares on the Fund's assets in the event of termination. However, the Net Asset Value of Preferred shares does not benefit from growth in value of the underlying stocks. Class A shares capture the movement of the underlying stocks, but in a more magnified way than if an investor owned the underlying portfolio of securities directly. This magnification of return is commonly known as "leverage", which is provided by the Preferred shares. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGIES The Fund's investment objectives are: to provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential, quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 per Preferred share to shareholders at maturity; and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions, targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A share, and the opportunity for growth in Net Asset Value per Class A share. The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, the Fund may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the portfolio directly in global dividend growth companies or indirectly through exchange- traded funds for diversification and improved return potential, at the Manager's discretion. Covered call options and cash‑covered put options may be written from time to time in respect of the equity securities of the issuers included in the portfolio to generate additional distributable income for the Fund and to reduce volatility. Investments will generally be equal weighted at the time of investment and after rebalancing the portfolio, but the Fund may hold non‑equal weight positions. In order to qualify for inclusion in the portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing, each dividend growth company included in the portfolio directly must (i) have a market capitalization of at least $2.0 billion, and (ii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager's view, have high potential for future dividend growth. In addition, the Fund will hedge substantially all of its foreign currency exposure to the holdings in the portfolio back to the Canadian dollar, if any. 1 Dividend Growth Split Corp. - Interim Report 2021 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Market Volatility and COVID-19 The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 had caused increased volatility and a major sell-off of equities in 2020. With the development of effective vaccines, major stock market indices substantially recovered their losses by the end of the 2020 after hitting their lowest point in March 2020. During the first half of 2021, governments of various countries have been easing restrictions gradually. Until the pandemic is under control, there may still be continued volatility in the securities markets which would impact the prices of the securities held in the portfolio of the Fund. The Fund's Net Asset Value reflecting the value of the Fund's portfolio based on the most recent valuation date can be found on the Fund's webpage at www.bromptongroup.com. Treasury Offering On June 1, 2021, the Fund completed a treasury offering of Class A shares and Preferred shares for an aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $34.8 million. Class A shares were offered at $6.50 and Preferred shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per share. On July 20, 2021 the Fund completed a treasury offering of Class A shares and Preferred shares for an aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $62.4 million. Class A shares were offered at $7.10 and Preferred shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per share. RISKS Risks associated with an investment in the shares of the Fund are discussed in the Fund's 2020 annual information form, which is available on the Fund's website at www.bromptongroup.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There were no changes during the period ended June 30, 2021 that materially affected the risks associated with an investment in the shares of the Fund as they were discussed in the annual information form. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Distributions Class A share distributions declared in the first six months of 2021 amounted to $0.40 per share, reflecting 4 monthly distributions of $0.10 per share for the months of March to June. The Net Asset Value per unit (each unit includes one Class A share and one Preferred share) of the Fund was less than $15 per unit for the months of January and February and, consequently there were no distributions on the Class A shares for those months. For the same period in 2020, Class A share distributions amounted to $0.20 per share, reflecting 2 monthly distributions of $0.10 per share for the months of January and February. Preferred share declared distributions were $0.275 per share in the first six months of 2021, compared to $0.275 per share in the same period in 2020. Since inception, the Fund has distributed $13.89 per Class A share and $7.12 per Preferred share. The Fund has a distribution reinvestment plan which allows participating Class A shareholders to automatically reinvest monthly distributions, commission free, in additional Class A shares of the Fund. In the first six months of 2021, 71,793 Class A shares were acquired in the market at an average price of $6.42 pursuant to the distribution reinvestment plan. Changes in Net Assets from Operations The Fund's investment portfolio generated revenue of $0.26 per Class A share in the first six months of 2021, compared to $0.28 per Class A share in the first six months of 2020. Expenses were $0.08 per Class A share in the first six months of 2021 compared to $0.05 per Class A share in the first six months of 2020. The increase was due to issuance costs included in total expenses, which represented $0.02 per unit. Issuance costs were borne by new subscribing shareholders through the premium issue price over the current Net Asset Value paid by the new Class A shareholders. Net Asset Value Net Asset Value per Class A share was $5.79 at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.99 at December 31, 2020. The 45.1% or $1.80 per Class A share increase was due primarily to gains from securities in the portfolio. The Net Asset Value of the Fund is determined by taking the total assets of the Fund and deducting the Fund's liabilities. For the purpose of calculating the Net Asset Value of the Fund as a whole, the Preferred shares are not considered a liability of the Fund. The Fund's aggregate Net Asset Value at June 30, 2021 was $511.2 million, up from $425.6 million at December 31, 2020. The $85.6 million increase reflected $75 million of net investment gain, $34.8 million proceeds from treasury offering, less Class A share distributions of $12.3 million, Preferred share distributions of $8.3 million, redemption payments for Class A and Preferred shares of $2.2 million and $1.4 million agents' fees and issuance costs in connection with the treasury offering. 2 Dividend Growth Split Corp. - Interim Report 2021 Investment Portfolio The Fund's investments at June 30, 2021 include 39 Canadian equities and 1 exchange‑traded fund investment, which is managed by the Manager. In comparison at December 31, 2020, the Fund held 34 Canadian equities and 1 exchange‑traded fund investment, which is managed by the Manager. The exchange‑traded fund is Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and this investment provides exposure to global dividend growth companies. The Fund had net realized and change in unrealized gain of $68.8 million during the first six months of 2021. The Fund's top performing sectors were Financials, Energy and Industrials. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund's Net Asset Value (includes the value of the Preferred shares) consisted of 11.2% in an exchange‑traded fund ("ETF") managed by the same manager of the Fund. The Fund's total percentage of ownership interest in the ETF is approximately 83.1%. There are 11 outstanding option contracts as of June 30, 2021, which represent 3.4% of the equites portfolio. During the first six months of 2021, the Fund wrote call options on an average notional of 2.6% of the Fund's portfolio. As of June 30, 2021 the Fund generated $0.6 million premiums from its call options written and has generated $0.6 million net realized and change in unrealized loss. This loss represents the premiums received less the amounts paid to close out the options at expiry. Portfolio Sectors % of Portfolio Realized Change in Total Net Gains (Losses) by Sector (millions) Unrealized as of 30-Jun-21 $ $ $ Communication services 4.0 - 2.1 2.1 Consumer discretionary 10.8 - 6.9 6.9 Consumer staples 0.9 (0.2) 0.3 0.1 Energy 11.8 0.1 15.1 15.2 Financials 28.1 1.4 22.0 23.4 Industrials 17.5 3.2 8.6 11.8 Information technology - 0.7 (0.3) 0.4 Materials 9.4 0.9 3.3 4.2 Real estate 4.1 0.1 0.6 0.7 Utilities 2.2 7.1 (6.6) 0.5 Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF 11.2 - 4.1 4.1 Options - (0.7) 0.1 (0.6) Total 100.0 12.6 56.2 68.8 Liquidity To provide liquidity for shareholders, the Class A shares and Preferred shares of the Fund are listed on the TSX. Investors may also retract their shares at Net Asset Value, less applicable costs, in accordance with the Fund's retraction provisions for each class of share. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related party transactions consist of services provided by the Manager pursuant to a management agreement. See the Management Fees section below. MANAGEMENT FEES Pursuant to a management agreement, the Manager provides management and administrative services to the Fund, for which it is paid a management fee equal to 0.60% per annum of the Net Asset Value of the Fund, plus applicable taxes. The Fund does not pay any management fees on investments in funds managed by the Manager. The Net Asset Value of the Fund is determined by taking the total assets of the Fund and deducting the Fund's liabilities. For these purposes, the Preferred shares are not considered a liability of the Fund. The management fee is used by the Manager to cover its costs to obtain the Fund's assets, the cost to administer the Fund, the cost of investment management services and for profit. During the period ended June 30, 2021, management fees were $1.3 million. 3 Dividend Growth Split Corp. - Interim Report 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The following tables show selected key financial information about the Fund and are intended to help readers understand the Fund's financial performance for the fiscal periods indicated. This information is derived from the Fund's unaudited interim and audited annual financial statements. The information in the following tables is presented in accordance with National Instrument ("NI") 81‑106 and, as a result, does not act as a continuity of opening and closing Net Assets per Class A share. The increase (decrease) in Net Assets from operations is based on average shares outstanding during the period, and all other numbers are based on actual shares outstanding at the relevant point in time. Net Assets per Class A share1 December 31 June 30, 2021 For the period/year ended 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ $ $ Net Assets, beginning of period/year2 3.99 5.20 3.56 7.12 7.10 5.83 Increase (decrease) from operations:3 Total revenue 0.26 0.54 0.57 0.67 0.69 0.69 Total expenses (0.08) (0.10) (0.12) (0.13) (0.30) (0.20) Preferred share distributions (0.27) (0.54) (0.53) (0.52) (0.56) (0.53) Realized gains (losses) 0.41 (0.16) 1.10 (0.56) 0.16 0.13 Unrealized gains (losses) 1.83 (0.78) 1.48 (2.13) 1.01 2.38 Total increase (decrease) in Net Assets 2.15 (1.04) 2.50 (2.67) 1.00 2.47 from operations Distributions to Class A shareholders:2,4 Return of capital n/a 0.20 0.80 0.90 1.20 1.20 Total distributions to Class A shareholders 0.40 0.20 0.80 0.90 1.20 1.20 Net Assets, end of period/year2 5.79 3.99 5.20 3.56 7.12 7.10 1 2 3 4 Financial information was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Net Assets per Class A share and distributions per Class A share are based on the actual number of Class A shares outstanding at the relevant time. The increase (decrease) in Net Assets from operations per Class A share is based on the weighted average number of Class A shares outstanding over the fiscal period. Allocations for tax purposes for the period ended June 30, 2021 are not available until year end. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

