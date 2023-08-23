Dividend Growth Split Corp. - Interim Report 2023

MANAGEMENT REPORT OF FUND PERFORMANCE

August 18, 2023

This interim management report of fund performance for Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the "Fund") contains financial highlights but does not contain the unaudited interim financial statements of the Fund. The unaudited interim financial statements follow this report. You may obtain a copy of the audited annual or unaudited interim financial statements, at no cost, by calling 1-866-642-6001 or by sending a request to Investor Relations, Brompton Funds, Bay Wellington Tower, Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 2930, Box 793, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3, or by visiting our website at www.bromptongroup.com or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders may also contact Brompton Funds by using one of these methods to request a copy of the Fund's proxy voting policies and procedures, proxy voting disclosure record, Independent Review Committee's report, or quarterly portfolio disclosure.

THE FUND

Dividend Growth Split Corp. is a mutual fund corporation managed by Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager"). The Fund has Class A and Preferred shares outstanding which are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbols DGS and DGS.PR.A, respectively. The Class A and Preferred shares are RRSP, DPSP, RRIF, RESP and TFSA eligible. The Preferred shares are rated Pfd-3 (low) by Dominion Bond Rating Service Limited ("DBRS").

Preferred shares of the Fund receive fixed, cumulative quarterly payments. Payments are usually in the form of eligible Canadian dividends, which are taxed at a lower rate to individuals than interest income. Preferred shares have a priority claim ahead of the Class A shares on the Fund's assets in the event of liquidation. However, the Net Asset Value of Preferred shares generally does not benefit from growth in value of the underlying stocks. Class A shares capture the price movement of the underlying stocks, but in a more magnified way than if an investor owned the underlying portfolio of securities directly. This magnification of return is commonly known as "leverage", which is provided by the Preferred shares.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES AND STRATEGIES

The Fund's investment objectives are:

to provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 per Preferred share to shareholders at maturity; and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions, targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A share, and the opportunity for growth in Net Asset Value per Class A share.

The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, at the Manager's discretion, the Fund may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the portfolio directly in global dividend growth companies or indirectly through exchange-traded funds for diversification and improved return potential. Covered call options and cash-covered put options may be written from time to time in respect of the equity securities of the issuers included in the portfolio to generate additional distributable cash for the Fund and to reduce volatility. Investments will generally be equal weighted at the time of investment and after rebalancing the portfolio, but the Fund may hold non-equal weight positions.

In order to qualify for inclusion in the portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing, each dividend growth company included directly in the portfolio must (i) have a market capitalization of at least CDN$2.0 billion, and (ii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager's view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

The Manager, at its discretion, selectively writes covered call options and cash-covered put options from time to time in respect of the holdings included in the portfolio to generate additional distributable cash for the Fund and to reduce volatility. In addition, the Fund hedges substantially all of its foreign currency exposure to the holdings in the portfolio back to the Canadian dollar, if any.

The Fund may invest, at the Manager's discretion, a portion of the portfolio's assets in exchange-traded funds ("ETF"). This may include exchange-traded funds managed by the Manager. There is no duplication of management fees payable by the Fund in connection with any investment by the Fund in exchange-traded funds managed by the Manager.