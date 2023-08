Dividend Growth Split Corp. is a Canada-based mutual fund company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential, quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price of $10.00 per Preferred share to shareholders at maturity and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions, targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A share, and the opportunity for growth in net asset value per class a share. The Fund is managed by Brompton Funds Limited.

Sector Mutual Funds