H2/2023 Outlook: Still waiting for a recession

With a tough year in 2022, most strategists expected a rough first half of 2023 citing high inflation and a forthcoming recession. Positioning was overly bearish in the beginning of the year. As the year progressed, the labour markets and economy held up better-than-expected. Contrary to expectations, earnings have held in and estimates indicate we are close to the bottom, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Goldman Sachs Portfolio Strategy Research - US Weekly Kickstart, July 7, 2023.

The second quarter earnings season will be a critical time to verify if earnings are really in the midst of bottoming.

The severity of the recession keeps getting downgraded and pushed out. Unlike other slowdowns, the manufacturing and services sectors are out-of-sync. Leading manufacturing indicators show a slowdown with activity holding in better-than-expected due to shortages of some big-ticket items such as cars and airplanes. Restaurants and airplanes are full despite high prices. Consumers have been surprisingly resilient, especially in the face of the large rate hikes buffered by savings. As a result, we believe the earnings drawdown typically seen in recessions will be smaller this time around. Could we have a "full employment" recession?

Since the labour markets have been so resilient, Central Banks have continued their rate hikes, with the peak in Fed hikes expected in the second half of the year. Inflation has dropped, but we believe inflation will be higher than the 2% Fed target. After the initial drop, we believe inflation will be stickier. Labour markets are tight and starting to loosen but collective agreements have negotiated wage increases substantially higher than 2%. We expect real wages to rise as inflation falls, supporting consumer spending.

First half performance has been better than anyone had expected with the S&P 500 +16.9%, all of which was valuation expansion. Part of the outperformance was driven by tech stocks and the euphoria of Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). We believe that the hype is real. AI has the potential to herald in the next Industrial Revolution with substantial efficiency gains. We have initially taken a "picks and shovels" approach. Much like the Yukon Gold rush, the early winners will be the hardware and software companies that enable and provide AI tools and solutions. As AI matures and is adopted by more enterprises, we believe that much of the value should accrue to other industries that can increase their productivity and improve efficiency.

Despite the perception that only a handful of stocks have been going up, breadth is improving. One measure of breadth is the percentage of stocks trading at a price greater than the 200-day moving average. Note that breadth was low around the market low of October 2022.