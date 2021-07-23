Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Dividend Select 15 Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DS   CA2553801077

DIVIDEND SELECT 15 CORP.

(DS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2021

07/23/2021 | 07:42pm EDT
TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2021 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.dividendselect15.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.dividendselect15.com.


Primary Logo


Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Finch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Silvia Gomes Chief Financial Officer
William C. Thornhill Independent Director
John D. Steep Independent Director
Laura Lynne Johnson Secretary & Director