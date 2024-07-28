807,000 Equity Shares of Divine Power Energy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024.

807,000 Equity Shares of Divine Power Energy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 28-JUN-2024 to 28-JUL-2024.



Details:

The promoters have given their consent to include such number of Equity Shares held by them as may constitute 20% of the post-issue Equity Share Capital of our Company as Promoter?s Contribution and have agreed not to sell or transfer or pledge or otherwise dispose of in any manner, shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of commencement of commercial production or date of allotment in the Initial Public Offer, whichever is later.



In addition to the Promoter?s Contribution that are locked-in for three years as the minimum Promoter?s contribution, the promoter and public shareholding pre-issue Equity Share capital of the company, shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment in the Public Issue.



One half of the Equity Shares allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment and the remaining Equity Shares allotted to Anchor Investors under the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked-in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.