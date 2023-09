Divyashakti Limited is engaged in the manufacture and export of polished granite slabs, tiles, monuments and quartz slabs. Its product category includes natural stone and quartz. The natural stone product includes Absolute Black, Absolute Black Premium/Premium Black, Alaska White, Alpine Blue, Alpine White, Betularie, Bianco Frost, Bianco Venus, Black Forest, Black Galaxy, Black Pearl, Blue Dunes, Blue Flowers, Brass Blue, Colonial Dream, Crema Antico, Delicatus Cream, Delicatus Extra, Delicatus White, Glacier White, Ice Blue, Ice Pearl, Kashmir Gold, Millennium Cream and others. The Quartz products include Arena, Astral Grey, Calcatta Aegean, Calcatta Melba, Capri, Cirius, Cloud Grey, Fashion White, Geneva, Kaia, Jasper, Kaia, Lunar White, Muriel, Namibian Grey, Pebble Beach and others. It processes quality raw blocks from India from Brazil, Norway, Finland, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Angola, Madgascar & other African countries and others.

Sector Construction Materials